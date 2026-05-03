Nuclear flexibility, economic relief: Inside Iran's new offer to US amid deadlock

Tehran:

Iran has put forward a fresh proposal to the United States in an effort to revive stalled peace efforts, PTI reported citing a senior official familiar with the matter. The plan is described as a “multi-layered” framework aimed at reducing tensions and restarting dialogue after weeks of conflict.

The ongoing war, which began on February 28 with military action by the US and Israel, has remained paused since April 8. Only one round of talks has taken place so far, held in Islamabad, but it failed to produce a breakthrough.

The new Iranian proposal focuses on a gradual reduction in hostilities. One of its key elements includes easing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global oil route. Tehran has indicated it could help restore safe shipping in the region if Washington agrees to reduce its military presence and relax economic restrictions, particularly those affecting Iranian oil exports.

Economic normalisation as priority

Iran is also calling for economic normalisation to be treated separately from its nuclear programme. Officials argue that restoring trade and oil flow should come first, before any strict commitments are made regarding nuclear activities.

Nuclear flexibility with conditions

On the nuclear issue, Iran has signalled some flexibility. While maintaining its right to peaceful nuclear energy, it has shown openness to limits on uranium enrichment and stronger monitoring measures. However, such steps would depend on firm guarantees of sanctions relief as part of a wider agreement.

Additionally, Tehran is seeking formal recognition of its nuclear rights under international rules, along with assurances that any deal would be long-lasting and not abandoned unilaterally. Security guarantees are another major demand, reflecting concerns about future military action by the US or its allies.

Iran’s conditions not acceptable, says Trump

Donald Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with the proposal, stating that Iran is demanding conditions he cannot accept. While he acknowledged some progress in negotiations, he pointed to divisions within Iran’s leadership and questioned whether a final agreement could be reached.

Trump declined to clarify whether military action would resume if talks fail, but said he would prefer a negotiated outcome over a large-scale offensive.

Iranian officials, including Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, responded by saying the responsibility now lies with the US to choose between diplomacy and confrontation. He added that Iran is prepared for both possibilities.

Last week, Trump extended the ceasefire indefinitely to allow more time for negotiations, signalling that diplomacy remains an option despite ongoing disagreements.

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