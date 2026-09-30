US to double EB-5 investor visa fees from November 30: How will it impact Indians seeking Green Cards?

New York:

For Indians planning to secure a US Green Card through investment, a major change is set to make the process significantly more expensive. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has approved steep fee increases for several applications under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. The new fees will come into effect from November 30, 2026. The increase is expected to raise the overall immigration cost for Indian entrepreneurs and families seeking permanent residency in the United States through investment.

EB-5 application fees set to more than double

Under the EB-5 programme, the fee for Form I-526, filed by individual investors, will increase from $3,675 to $7,615. Applicants investing through regional centres will see the fee for Form I-526E rise from $3,675 to $7,850.

A technology fee of $75 will also be charged on these initial petitions. The fee for Form I-829, which is filed to remove conditions attached to a Green Card, will also increase. It will rise from $3,750 to $5,000.

Regional centre fees also set for a sharp hike

The new rules also include substantial increases in fees related to EB-5 regional centres. The fee for Form I-956, which is used to seek designation as an EB-5 regional centre, will rise from $17,795 to $44,115. Meanwhile, the fee for Form I-956F will increase to $42,675.

According to USCIS, the agency funds a significant part of its operations through application fees. These activities include processing applications, conducting background checks, verifying eligibility and preventing fraud.

What is the EB-5 programme?

The EB-5 programme allows foreign investors to become eligible for permanent residency in the US by investing in a qualifying commercial project and creating at least 10 full-time jobs. Under the current rules, the minimum investment amount is $1.05 million for a standard investment. The minimum investment is $800,000 for a targeted employment area or infrastructure project. The programme also allows the investor's spouse and eligible children to apply for Green Cards along with the principal applicant.

Why does the fee hike matter for Indians?

Demand for the EB-5 programme from India has increased significantly over the past few years. This has also resulted in a backlog for Indian applicants, which can affect the waiting time for a Green Card. With application fees now set to rise sharply, the overall immigration cost for Indian investors is expected to increase further. However, the fee hike does not change the basic investment eligibility or job creation requirements, which continue to be governed by separate rules.

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