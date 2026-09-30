Meerut blue drum case: Accused Muskan and Sahil convicted of Saurabh Rajput's murder by UP court

Meerut:

In the sensational Meerut "blue drum" murder case, a UP court on Wednesday convicted Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla in the 2025 murder of Muskan's husband, Saurabh Rajput, a Merchant Navy officer. Rajput's dismembered body was concealed inside a blue plastic drum filled with cement in Meerut, in a case that drew widespread attention.

The verdict came after around 13 months of court proceedings, nearly 126 hearings and statements from more than 22 witnesses. Both accused were produced before the court through video conferencing from jail.

Ahead of the verdict, Muskan was reportedly praying and performing religious rituals in jail for the past three days, according to jail sources. Sahil, meanwhile, had reportedly stopped interacting with other inmates.

The change in their behaviour came shortly before the court was scheduled to pronounce its verdict in the high-profile murder case.

Judge asked Muskan how she felt before verdict

Before pronouncing the verdict, the judge addressed Muskan and asked her how she felt about the day of the judgment.

"Today is the day of the verdict. Muskan, what do you think? We have done what we had to do. What do you feel today? The sentence is not being pronounced today. Tell me, what do you think?" the judge said.

The judge also observed that crime creates an atmosphere of fear in society.

After a brief break, the court pronounced its decision and declared both Muskan and Sahil guilty of Saurabh Rajput's murder.

The court, after examining the evidence and material presented during the trial, held that the two had jointly committed the murder. The judge also noted that Rajput's body was concealed inside a blue drum as part of an alleged attempt to conceal the crime and destroy evidence.

Sentence to be announced shortly

While the court has convicted both accused, the quantum of sentence will be pronounced separately. The court is expected to hear arguments on the punishment before announcing the sentence.

The case came to light after Rajput's body was found dismembered and concealed inside a blue plastic drum, triggering a police investigation that led to the arrest of Muskan and Sahil.

About the case

The Meerut blue drum murder case involves the killing of 29-year-old former Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput, allegedly by his wife, Muskan Rastogi, and her schoolmate-turned-lover, Sahil Shukla.

The two reportedly reconnected through a WhatsApp group in 2019 and later began a relationship.

Police alleged that the duo spent several months planning Saurabh's murder, viewing him as an obstacle to their relationship. The crime was allegedly carried out in March 2025, shortly after Saurabh returned to India from London to celebrate his daughter's birthday.

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