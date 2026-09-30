Flydubai flight sends hijack SOS on Dubai-Tel Aviv route, Israeli jets scrambled; threat ruled out

Tel Aviv:

A flydubai passenger flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv triggered a security scare on Wednesday after it transmitted emergency codes indicating a possible hijacking. The Boeing 737 MAX 8, operating as flight FZ1073, was carrying around 180 passengers when it turned back over Saudi Arabia after declaring an emergency. The incident prompted Israel to scramble two fighter jets as authorities sought to establish what had happened aboard the aircraft. The plane eventually landed safely at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia, with all passengers and crew reported safe.

Flydubai flight sends two emergency codes

According to flight-tracking information cited by The Times of Israel, the aircraft initially transmitted squawk code 7700. This is the internationally recognised transponder code used by aircraft facing a general emergency. Seconds later, the plane transmitted squawk code 7500. That code is used when an aircraft is facing suspected unlawful interference, which can include a hijacking situation.

The second alert immediately raised concerns over the safety of the passengers and crew, particularly because the aircraft was operating on the Dubai-Tel Aviv route. Israeli fighter jets were subsequently scrambled towards the aircraft as security officials worked to assess the situation. The aircraft changed course and headed towards Saudi Arabia before eventually landing at Tabuk, which hosts both civilian and military facilities.

Israeli officials rule out hijacking

The initial security concerns were later eased after Israeli authorities said the incident was not a hijacking. Israeli media, citing security officials, reported that the emergency was linked to a dispute between the aircraft's two pilots. Interestingly, various reports have confirmed the aircraft's pilot as Russian and the co-pilot as Ukrainian. The detail has drawn attention as Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in an ongoing war since 2022.

The Israeli prime minister's office also clarified that the incident was not believed to be a hijacking. Earlier, Israeli security officials had indicated that a clearer assessment would be possible once the aircraft had landed safely in Saudi Arabia. Flydubai confirmed that the aircraft had landed safely and that the passengers were accounted for. "The aircraft has landed safely, and all passengers are safe and accounted for," flydubai said in a statement. However, the airline did not disclose what prompted the crew to transmit the emergency codes.

Israeli military leadership reviews the incident

The incident triggered an assessment at the highest levels of Israel's military establishment. The Israel Defence Forces said Chief of Staff Lt Gen Eyal Zamir held an assessment with senior commanders after the emergency involving the flydubai aircraft. As per reports, those involved in the assessment included Air Force chief Maj Gen Omer Tischler, Operations Directorate chief Maj Gen Itzik Cohen and Intelligence Directorate chief Maj Gen Shlomi Binder.

Israeli Hebrew-language media also reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz held emergency consultations following the incident. The military and security assessments were reportedly conducted as authorities attempted to establish why the aircraft had first transmitted a general emergency code and then the code associated with suspected unlawful interference.

(With inputs from AP)

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