After Brij Bhushan Singh's remark, Akhilesh Yadav says 'my relationship with him is great'

Lucknow:

On Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Brij Bhushan Singh's remarks regarding seat-sharing in the INDIA bloc for the UP Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "My relationship with him is great, and we are all united in the cause of Uttar Pradesh's development and in putting farmers on the path to prosperity." When asked about the Congress’ demand for at least 150 seats in the 2027 UP Assembly elections, Brij Bhushan first asked, “Who?” When told it was Congress, he replied, "Akhilesh ke bina sab soona hai (Without Akhilesh, everything feels empty)."

Congress demands 150 seats in UP assembly elections 2027

The Congress has earlier demanded 150 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as part of an alliance with SP. The UP state incharge Rajendra Pal Gautam, said the seat-sharing arrangement between Congress and its alliance partners is expected to be finalised in October. His remarks put a specific number on the Congress' expected share in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, signalling that the party intends to seek a substantial role in the electoral alliance with the Samajwadi Party. The Congress and SP are key constituents of the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh. The two parties had joined hands for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the state and are now preparing for the much larger electoral contest due in 2027.

Gautam said the Congress has been preparing for the seat-sharing exercise for the past two months and has organisational and candidate preparations across the state. "Seat-sharing will likely be finalised in the month of October. Congress has candidates available to contest all 403 seats. Under the alliance, the Congress party is entitled to get 50 per cent of the seats. Congress will not contest less than 150 seats," Gautam said. At the same time, Gautam referred to the party's claim that it is entitled to half of the Assembly seats under the alliance formula. With 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, half would amount to 201.5 seats. However, Gautam specifically said that the Congress would not contest fewer than 150 seats.

The seat-sharing negotiations are taking place against the backdrop of the Congress-SP alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. The two parties contested the parliamentary polls together as INDIA bloc partners. The experience of the 2024 contest has become an important backdrop to the discussions for the 2027 Assembly elections, where the parties will have to work out an arrangement covering all 403 Assembly constituencies.

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