'Untenable claim': India rejects Nepal's objection to Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Lipulekh Pass

New Delhi:

India on Sunday rejected Nepal's objection to the conduct of the upcoming Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through the long-established Lipulekh Pass route, asserting that any "unilateral artificial enlargement" of territorial claims is "untenable."

New Delhi's strong response came hours after Nepal's foreign ministry opposed the move by India and China to facilitate the annual pilgrimage via Lipulekh Pass without consulting Kathmandu, which maintains that the area falls within its territory.

'Untenable claim': India

"India's position in this regard had been consistent and clear. Lipulekh Pass has been a long-standing route for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra since 1954, and the Yatra through this route has been going on for decades," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"This is not a new development. As regards territorial claims, India has consistently maintained that such claims are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence," he said.

Jaiswal further added: "Such unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims is untenable."

The MEA spokesperson said India remains open to a "constructive interaction" with Nepal on all issues in the bilateral relationship, including on resolving agreed outstanding boundary issues through "dialogue and diplomacy".

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Lipulekh pass

Last week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that the annual Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will take place from June to August via two routes -- Lipulekh Pass and Nathu La in Sikkim. The pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake in China's Tibet Autonomous Region holds religious significance to Hindus as well as Jains, and Buddhists.

The Yatra was resumed last year after a gap of nearly five years as part of efforts to normalise the relations between India and China.

Also Read: Canada declares Khalistan extremists as 'national security threat' in new intelligence report

Also Read: India-bound LPG tanker 'Sarv Shakti' clears Hormuz amid US blockade, heads to Visakhapatnam