Canada declares Khalistan extremists as 'national security threat' in new intelligence report

Ottawa (Canada):

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service has identified Khalistani extremists as a "national security threat," noting that the group exploits institutions in the country to advance its "violent extremist agenda."

In its 2025 Public Report, the agency said that the activities of Canada-based Khalistani extremists (CBKE) continue to pose a serious threat to Canada and its interests, particularly due to their involvement in violent actions.

"Some CBKEs are well connected to Canadian citizens who leverage Canadian institutions to promote their violent extremist agenda and collect funds from unsuspecting community members that are then diverted toward violent activities," the report issued on the Canadian Government's website on Friday said.

Khalistani extremist demand creation of sovereign state

Khalistani extremist groups demand the creation of a sovereign state within India and are designated as terrorist organisations by New Delhi because of their involvement in separatist activities.

The report comes a year after the 40th anniversary of the bombing of Air India Flight 182, whose suspects were members of the CBKE groups. "It remains to this day the deadliest terrorist attack in Canadian history, with 329 people killed, most of them Canadians," it said.

The report, however, said that non-violent advocacy for the creation of a state of Khalistan is not considered extremism, and some Canadians participate in legitimate and peaceful campaigning to support the Khalistan separatist movement.

"Only a small group of individuals who use Canada as a base to promote, fundraise, or plan violence primarily in India are considered Khalistani extremists," it is said.

India-Canada relations

Relations between India and Canada hit a low point in 2023 after then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged a possible Indian link to the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil—an accusation New Delhi firmly rejected.

Since Mark Carney assumed office last year, both countries have been making efforts to repair and rebuild their bilateral relationship.

Also Read: Indian-origin man shot dead in suspected gang-related attack in Canada's Surrey

Also Read: Another firing incident reported in Canada; Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gangs claims responsibility