'Testament to youth Innovation': PM Modi applauds launching of world's first OptoSAR satellite Mission Drishti

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 3) hailed the launch of the world's first OptoSAR satellite, Mission Drishti by GalaxEye, calling it a testament to the youth's passion for innovation and nation-building. Bengaluru-based space start-up GalaxEye's Mission Drishti satellite was launched on Sunday aboard Falcon 9 from California.

'Testament to youth Innovation': PM Modi

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Mission Drishti by GalaxEye marks a major achievement in our space journey. The successful launch of the world's first OptoSAR satellite and the largest privately-built satellite in India is a testament to our youth's passion for innovation and nation-building."

The Prime Minister also congratulated the founders and the entire GalaxEye team, extending his best wishes. "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the founders and the entire team of GalaxEye," he added.

All about Mission Drishti

Mission Drishti is the world's first OptoSAR satellite, integrating electro-optical (EO) and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) sensors into a single operational platform, according to the company.

Weighing 160 kg, Mission Drishti is India's largest privately built satellite and also the highest-resolution satellite developed in the country, the Bengaluru-based company said in a statement. It plans to launch 8-10 satellites by 2029.

Mission Drishti is a dual-use Earth observation Satellite, supporting use cases across defence, agriculture, disaster management, maritime monitoring, and infrastructure planning. The satellite is expected to complement India's broader initiatives, including the active 29 Earth Observation satellites outlined in ISRO's recent annual report.v

GalaxEye was founded in 2021 by engineers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, with a focus on advancing Earth observation technologies. The company said its OptoSAR imaging system is designed to unlock new capabilities in satellite-based imaging.

"OptoSAR imagery enables insights that were impossible with traditional satellites," the company said, adding that it is being designed to be "reliable, predictable, and ready to power the next generation of applications."

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