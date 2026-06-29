In Bengal Assembly, CM Adhikari vows action against Humayun Kabir over 'provocative remarks' | WATCH

Kolkata:

Issuing a stern warning to Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Monday that he made "derogatory and provocative" remarks, promising police action against him, which sparked speculations that the Nowda MLA could be arrested.

Adhikari was speaking in the Assembly when he warned Kabir. The chief minister was referring to Kabir's alleged remarks against him and the state government during public meetings in the Murshidabad district.

"We will establish the rule of law in the state and end anarchy," Adhikari said in the 294-member Legislative Assembly, while adding that action will also be taken against those who invited Kabir.

"I will not allow you (Kabir) to make such reckless and unrestrained public statements ever again. I will not only make him withdraw his statements, but also ensure he thinks multiple times before making such remarks. I assure this House that this would be the last time he makes such comments in public," he added.

Kabir's purported remarks and his clarification

According to Adhikari, Kabir said that he would "strike back so hard" that no one would be left to carry the party flags of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The purported remarks were made in Shaktipur on June 8 in Rejinagar on June 26.

Kabir had contested the 2026 West Bengal elections from Nowda and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies. He won both seats, but retained Nowda, which has paved the way for a byelection in Rejinagar. Adhikari said in the House that Kabir's son will contest the bypoll.

But Kabir said his remarks were not directed either on Adhikari or the state government, but at those who were threatening him. Speaking to reporters outside the assembly, the AJUP founder said he only wanted a regime change in West Bengal, where Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) was in power, while vowing to continue his fight for any kind of bias against the people of Murshidabad district.

"I responded politically to those who attacked me and the supporters of my party. If someone chooses to hurl stones at me, they cannot expect to be treated with rasgullas," Kabir was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

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