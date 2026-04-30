DRDO says it is fully ready for Agni VI ballistic missile as India steps closer to strategic supremacy

New Delhi:

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman Samir V Kamat said the much-anticipated Agni VI ballistic missile programme will move forward the moment the government gives its approval. Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit 2.0, he noted that the agency has completed all groundwork and is positioned to begin once the formal nod comes. Agni VI is expected to become the most advanced missile in India's Agni series, featuring a significantly greater reach and improved performance. While the project remains tied to a policy decision, DRDO's readiness suggests India is gearing up for another major upgrade in its strategic arsenal.

Hypersonic glide programme in advanced stage

Kamat highlighted strong progress in India's hypersonic systems, particularly the LR AShM glide missile. According to him, initial trials for the glide variant are not far off. "With respect to the hypersonic, we are working on two programs, the Hypersonic Glide Missile and the Hypersonic Cruise Missile," he added. Kamat further explained how the glide system relies on a booster for initial acceleration before travelling without propulsion, while the cruise system depends on a scramjet engine throughout its flight. Kamat added that the glide missile is likely to be tested first, noting that it is currently ahead of the cruise version in development.

Framework for conventional missile force under discussion

The DRDO chief also spoke about the evolving structure of a proposed conventional missile force and stressed that it must include a broad mix of capabilities from short to long range. He said the force would need ballistic missiles across multiple ranges along with cruise and hypersonic systems for tactical and strategic missions. Kamat pointed out that short-range platforms are almost ready for induction. He said the Pralay system is in its final testing stages and could join the armed forces soon. He further indicated that some existing strategic weapons may be repurposed for medium and longer operational ranges.

Earlier at the summit, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh confirmed that India is charting a multi-tiered conventional missile force which will include short, medium and long-range assets.

About the Agni VI missile

The Agni-VI is a proposed next-generation, nuclear-capable Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) being developed by DRDO. It has been designed for a 6,000–10,000 km range. It is also expected to feature advanced MIRV technology. Agni VI aims to enhance India's nuclear deterrence posture with improved accuracy, survivability and payload flexibility. Once approved for full-scale development, it will represent one of the most powerful additions to India’s long-range missile arsenal.

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