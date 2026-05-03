India-bound LPG tanker 'Sarv Shakti' clears Hormuz amid US blockade, heads to Visakhapatnam

New Delhi:

An India-linked liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier 'Sarv Shakti' has successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz, marking a rare transit amid a weeks-long US blockade that has significantly curtailed shipping activity in the region, an official statement said on Sunday.

The tanker is now en route to Visakhapatnam.

Sarv Shakti carrying 46,313 tonnes of LPG

The MT Sarv Shakti, sailing under the Marshall Islands flag, is carrying 46,313 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The vessel, which has a crew of 20, including 18 Indians, cleared the strategic waterway on May 2 and is expected to arrive at Visakhapatnam on May 13.

The cargo -- enough to meet nearly half a day’s requirement of the country -- will help ease supply constraints that have persisted since the onset of the West Asia conflict over the past two months.

Ship-tracking data showed the vessel's position in the Gulf of Oman on Sunday evening.

The very large gas carrier has previously made runs between the Persian Gulf and Indian ports and has been chartered by state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

Sarv Shakti first tanker to cross Hormuz since US Blockade

The MT Sarv Shakti is the first India-linked tanker to cross the conflict zone since a weeks-long blockade by the United States targeting ships tied to Iran reduced traffic through the Strait of Hormuz to near zero.

As many as 14 Indian-flagged or India-owned vessels remain stranded on the western side of the strait. However, no incidents involving Indian-flagged ships have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways is working closely with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions and maritime stakeholders to ensure crew welfare and uninterrupted operations.

The Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) control room has handled 8,373 calls and more than 17,965 emails since activation, including 38 calls and 127 emails in the last 24 hours.

India has also facilitated the repatriation of more than 2,953 seafarers so far, including 31 in the past day from across the Gulf region.

Port operations across the country remain normal with no congestion reported, the statement added.

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