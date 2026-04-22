Indian-flagged tanker 'Desh Garima' reaches Mumbai after crossing Strait of Hormuz amid US-Iran war

Mumbai:

Amid the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran, the Indian crude oil tanker "Desh Garima" has safely reached Indian waters after transiting the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz. The vessel, carrying a significant cargo of crude oil, is currently anchored a few nautical miles off the coast of Mumbai. It had departed from the Hormuz region on April 18 and continued its journey despite reportedly coming under fire from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) while passing through the narrow waterway.

Flying the Indian flag, the tanker has 31 Indian crew members on board. Its safe arrival is being seen as a major relief, particularly amid concerns over disruptions in global oil supply and rising fuel prices due to the escalating tensions in West Asia.

10th Indian vessel to successfully traverse Strait of Hormuz

The vessel is the 10th India-flagged ship to have navigated the strait since early March, underscoring continued maritime movement despite rising tensions in the region.

India has clearly articulated its stance regarding the safety of merchant vessels and sailors, and has called upon Iran to ensure a safe passage for Indian ships through the Strait of Hormuz. In the past, Iran has extended cooperation to India to help it navigate through changing geopolitical landscapes and overcome oil crises amidst conflicts. Relations between India and Iran have historically remained strong.

Firing on Indian-flagged ships

It is pertinent to note that the IRGC had previously opened fire on two other Indian vessels—the VLCC Sanmar Herald and the bulk carrier Jag Arnav—while they were attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz, compelling both ships to turn back.

India had lodged a strong protest regarding this incident. However, none of the crew members on board the vessels sustained any injuries. This marked the first instance in which Iranian security forces had targeted an Indian vessel amidst the conflict that erupted following the attacks on Iran by the US and Israel on February 28.

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