6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Japan's northeastern region; no tsunami warning issued

Tokyo:

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hit Japan's northeastern region early Sunday, triggering panic among people, said the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), adding that the epicentre was roughly at a dept of 40 kilometers.

According to local authorities, the quake occurred around 5.21 am local time, and it registered "a lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture."

No casualties or any kind of damages has been reported as of now. The authorities have not issue a tsunami warning either. However, the latest series of earthquakes in Japan has triggered panic among the locals and the government.