June 28, 2026
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6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Japan's northeastern region; no tsunami warning issued

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: ,Updated:

6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Japan's northeastern region; no tsunami warning issued

Breaking News
Breaking News Image Source : India TV
Tokyo:

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hit Japan's northeastern region early Sunday, triggering panic among people, said the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), adding that the epicentre was roughly at a dept of 40 kilometers. 

According to local authorities, the quake occurred around 5.21 am local time, and it registered "a lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture." 

No casualties or any kind of damages has been reported as of now. The authorities have not issue a tsunami warning either. However, the latest series of earthquakes in Japan has triggered panic among the locals and the government. 

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