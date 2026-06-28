June 28, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Football
  4. Colombia holds off Portugal in Miami, finishes top of group K after 0-0 clash

Colombia holds off Portugal in Miami, finishes top of group K after 0-0 clash

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

With Portugal and Colombia playing each other in a 0-0 draw in Miami, the group stage of the tournament has come to an end for both sides. Colombia has won the group, with Portugal finishing in second place in the standings.

Portugal vs Colombia
Portugal vs Colombia Image Source : AP
Miami:

Colombia and Portugal took on each other at the Miami Stadium on June 28th, and both sides hoped for a good showing in hopes of finishing at the top of Group K. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Luis Diaz, James Rodriguez, and many more stars featured in the game. 

However, both teams were unable to score a single point throughout the game. The game ended 0-0 and saw Colombia win Group K, with Portugal finishing in second place in the standings. Throughout the game, both Colombia and Portugal took several shots at the goal. 

Both teams looked dangerous in transitions but were unable to find the back of the net. Colombia did score in the dying stages of the game, but the goal was ruled out due to it being offside. The group stage has come to an end for Group K after the game as well. 

With two wins, one draw, and 7 points, Colombia sits in first place. Portugal has 5 points to their name after one win and two draws. Furthermore, DR Congo has finished in third place in the group and has qualified for the knockouts as one of the best third-placed teams as well, while Uzbekistan has been knocked out. 

What did Roberto Martinez say before the Colombia clash?

Before the clash against Colombia, Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez had come forward and talked about the knockout stages of the tournament. He opined that he is not thinking about who they will face in the knockouts and were focused on their upcoming games. 

"The focus is to try to win the game and not think about the next opponent. If you want to do well in the tournament, you have to beat anyone and everyone. In a tournament like the World Cup, there's no single right path or position. What matters is that we play at our best, and you can only do that by winning,” he said in the pre-game press conference.

"We want to build on what we did in the second game and continue to improve the areas where we need to improve. Tomorrow is a very important game for us to evaluate our level. We want to win, we want to give continuity to the work we are doing,” he had said. 

Also Read:

Why is Abhishek Sharma's half-century against Ireland in first T20I erased from record books?

England ends New Zealand's Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with dominant nine-wicket victory

Harry Kane breaks all-time record as England register 2-0 win over Panama
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section
FIFA World Cup 2026 Portugal Football Colombia Football Team
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\