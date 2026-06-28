Colombia holds off Portugal in Miami, finishes top of group K after 0-0 clash

Miami:

Colombia and Portugal took on each other at the Miami Stadium on June 28th, and both sides hoped for a good showing in hopes of finishing at the top of Group K. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Luis Diaz, James Rodriguez, and many more stars featured in the game.

However, both teams were unable to score a single point throughout the game. The game ended 0-0 and saw Colombia win Group K, with Portugal finishing in second place in the standings. Throughout the game, both Colombia and Portugal took several shots at the goal.

Both teams looked dangerous in transitions but were unable to find the back of the net. Colombia did score in the dying stages of the game, but the goal was ruled out due to it being offside. The group stage has come to an end for Group K after the game as well.

With two wins, one draw, and 7 points, Colombia sits in first place. Portugal has 5 points to their name after one win and two draws. Furthermore, DR Congo has finished in third place in the group and has qualified for the knockouts as one of the best third-placed teams as well, while Uzbekistan has been knocked out.

What did Roberto Martinez say before the Colombia clash?

Before the clash against Colombia, Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez had come forward and talked about the knockout stages of the tournament. He opined that he is not thinking about who they will face in the knockouts and were focused on their upcoming games.

"The focus is to try to win the game and not think about the next opponent. If you want to do well in the tournament, you have to beat anyone and everyone. In a tournament like the World Cup, there's no single right path or position. What matters is that we play at our best, and you can only do that by winning,” he said in the pre-game press conference.

"We want to build on what we did in the second game and continue to improve the areas where we need to improve. Tomorrow is a very important game for us to evaluate our level. We want to win, we want to give continuity to the work we are doing,” he had said.

Also Read: