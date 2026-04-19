Viral distress call from Indian ship after Iranian attack: 'You gave clearance, you are firing now'

New Delhi:

An audio making the rounds across social media appears to capture a tense exchange involving Indian vessels reportedly targeted by the Iranian Navy in the Strait of Hormuz. In the clip, a ship official can be heard stating that the vessel had been granted clearance to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, yet it was still being fired upon by Iranian forces.

“Sepah Navy, this is motor tanker Sanmar Herald. You gave me clearance to go. My name second on your list. You are firing now. Let me turn back,” the official onboard the Indian ship could be heard saying in a clip shared by Tanker Trackers, a maritime intelligence firm that tracks shipments.



However, India TV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the viral conversation.

As many as four Indian ships were compelled to reverse course on Saturday after two of them allegedly came under fire in the Persian Gulf region. One Indian oil tanker, however, managed to cross the Hormuz.

Iran had initially stated that the transit route was open for shipping. However, authorities in Tehran later backtracked, announcing that the passage had been closed again. This reversal was attributed to claims that the United States continued to maintain a blockade on Iranian ports.

India summons Iranian ambassador

India on Saturday called in Iran’s ambassador, Mohammad Fathali, and lodged a formal protest following the reported attack on Indian-flagged vessels. The government conveyed its strong concern over the incident and flagged issues related to the safety of merchant shipping in the affected waters.

The MEA also released a statement on this regard.

“The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi was called in by the Ministry of External Affairs for a meeting with Foreign Secretary this evening. During the meeting, Foreign Secretary conveyed India's deep concern at the shooting incident earlier today involving two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz. He noted the importance that India attached,” the statement read.

Fathali was seen leaving the Ministry of External Affairs after the meeting in a video shared by ANI.