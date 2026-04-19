'Unlike others that have shown true colours': Trump's veiled dig at NATO with a praise for 'great ally' Israel

Washington:

As the situation remains certain in the Middle East amid the fragile ceasefire between the United States (US) and Iran, President Donald Trump on Sunday praised Israel and called it a 'great ally' of his country. Trump, a two-time American president and a Republican leader, said Israel has constantly stood alongside the US, in an apparent dig at his NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) allies.

"Whether people like Israel or not, they have proven to be a GREAT Ally of the United States of America," Trump posted on his Truth Social account. "They are Courageous, Bold, Loyal, and Smart and, unlike others that have shown their true colours in a moment of conflict and stress, Israel fights hard, and knows how to WIN!"

The remarks come a day after Trump said he has 'prohibited' Israel from bombing Lebanon. It is worth noting that Iran has pressing for a ceasefire in Lebanon and said that the peace treaty with the US needs to include the Middle East nation, which has been continuously bombed by Israel since the start of its war with Tehran on February 28.

"Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!!" Trump said in a social media post. Israel or Benjamin Netanyahu have not responded to Trump's remarks, but the Israeli prime minister's office said his country's forces remain in southern Lebanon to deal with any threat.

Trump's dig at NATO?

Trump's remarks, especially words like "unlike others that have shown their true colours", are seen as a dig at the NATO, whom he has regularly criticised for not supporting the US in the ongoing Iran war. The US president has also toyed with the idea of leaving the alliance that was formed during the Cold War with the erstwhile Union of Soviet Socialist Republic (USSR).

"I told them to stay away, unless they just want to load up their ships with oil. They were useless when needed, a Paper Tiger!" Trump said on Truth Social on Sunday, claiming that the alliance had offered assistance to him, but he rejected it.

Many NATO countries, including the United Kingdom (UK), have been critical of Trump's comment on the alliance and his constant threats to the bloc. Recently, the bloc also conducted "tabletop exercise" to test its mutual assistance clause, as Trump has deepened questions over whether the US would help defend NATO allies.