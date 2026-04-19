ED conducts raids at locations linked with Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner ahead of Bengal polls

Kolkata:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday conducted early morning raids at multiple locations linked to senior Kolkata Police officer Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas and Sun Enterprise Managing Director Joy Kamdar.

According to details, ED officials reached the officer’s residential premises located in Ballygunge’s Fern Road area at around 6:30 AM. The search and questioning continued for several hours thereafter. Shantanu Sinha Biswas, who previously served as the in-charge of the Kalighat Police Station, had earlier been summoned to Delhi in connection with the coal scam investigation.

Simultaneously, raids were also carried out at premises linked to Joy Kamdar, Managing Director of Sun Enterprise. Out of the three locations searched by the agency, two were associated with Shantanu Sinha Biswas, while one belonged to Joy Kamdar.

The action is being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the Sona Pappu and Joy Kamdar case.

The action by the federal probe agency came ahead of polling in the West Bengal Assembly election.

West Bengal EC tightens security ahead of polls

Voting for the West Bengal Assembly elections will take place across 294 constituencies in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes is set for May 4, when the final results will be declared.

The State Election Commission has increased security measures to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free and fair manner. Authorities have said that strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to disturb the polling process.

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal made it clear during a virtual meeting with senior police officials on Saturday that no disruption on polling day will be tolerated under any circumstances. He reviewed preparations ahead of the first phase of voting and spoke with Superintendents of Police and Police Commissioners.

He instructed officers to respond quickly and firmly if any incident occurs on election day. Agarwal also directed the police to take immediate action if weapons, ammunition, or explosives are found in any area during the polling process.