What is Yellow Line? How Israel is using a Gaza-style separation line in Lebanon

Jerusalem:

Israel’s military has introduced a new boundary in southern Lebanon, calling it a “Yellow Line”. The move comes shortly after both sides agreed to a 10-day ceasefire aimed at reducing tensions after weeks of clashes involving Hezbollah.

According to the Israeli army, the newly defined line is meant to act as a separation point, similar to a boundary system it has previously used in Gaza. The military stated that this line is now being monitored closely to prevent unauthorised movement across it.

In its statement, the army said that troops had already spotted individuals moving towards the area from beyond the boundary.

“Over the past 24 hours, IDF forces operating south of the Yellow Line in southern Lebanon identified terrorists who violated the ceasefire understandings and approached the forces from north of the Yellow Line in a manner that posed an immediate threat,” news agency AFP quoted the Israeli forces as saying.

What is Yellow Line?

The term “Yellow Line” is not an official international border. It is instead a military line used in conflict areas, including southern Lebanon and Gaza. This line is not legally recognised but is used on the ground during operations.

It is an imagined boundary drawn to separate areas controlled by opposing sides. The aim is to distinguish zones where different forces operate and to manage movement in sensitive regions.

In southern Lebanon, Israel has created such a line, saying it helps identify areas where possible threats could appear beyond it. It is used as a reference point for military activity and security planning.

A similar “Yellow Line” has been in place in Gaza since October 10, 2023. It has effectively divided the territory into two parts. One side is under Israeli military control, while the other remains under Hamas control.

By applying the same term in Lebanon, Israel appears to be using a familiar operational method. This approach is used to manage troop movements and assess perceived security risks along active and unstable fronts.