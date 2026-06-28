Chetan Chaudhary's bike, hoodies seized as probe intensifies in Ketan Agarwal murder case

Pune:

The police have seized a two-wheeler of Chetan Chaudhary, one of the two accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder, as the mystery around his death continues to unravel, said the police on Sunday.

The bike, the police believe, was likely used by Chetan to travel to the Lohagad Fort on June 18, when Ketan was pushed to his death from a cliff.

Additionally, the police have also recovered the hoodie and headphones that Chetan was wearing on the same day. They now have been sent for forensic examination, the police added.

Police believe Chetan instigated Siya Goyal, Ketan's fiancé, in killing her. The duo had met during a cricket match of Siya's brother and became friends before eventually entering into a relationship.

Getting frustrated over their repeated failures to kill the realtor, Chetan had told Siya that he would himself kill Ketan if she fails to do it, the police said.

Police question Siya's parents

The police also questioned Siya's parents Pravin and Puja Goyal, and brother Sahil to find about if they were also involved in the murder and cross-check certain facts. During their interrogation, the police were trying to probe various aspects of the case, including the planning of the alleged crime.

Siya's parents had earlier declined their roles in the plot and said that their daughter should be hanged till death or pushed from the same cliff if she were proven guilty in the crime.

Coming to Ketan's family, they met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier this week, who assured that they will be given justice and order the case to be fast-tracked. Ketan's father Vishal Agarwal has said that they would keep fighting till they get justice and action is taken against the guilty.

"We will continue to fight until we get justice for our son," news agency PTI quoted him as saying. "Some people are messaging us, saying they were present at the fort, but they are not approaching the police. I urge all of them to come forward and help us get justice for Ketan. I assure them they will not face any problems."

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