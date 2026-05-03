Single staircase, terrace locked: How safety lapses led to 9 deaths in Delhi’s Vivek Vihar blaze

New Delhi:

As many as nine persons were killed after a major fire engulfed a 4-storey building in Shahdara’s Vivek Vihar area in Delhi. The blaze started on the second, third and fourth floors of the building at around 3.30–4 am when most residents were asleep.

On receiving the alert, emergency services rushed to the scene and a large-scale rescue operation was launched immediately.

During the operation, around 10 to 15 people were rescued from the building. Two of the rescued individuals, who sustained minor injuries, were taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for treatment. Firefighting efforts were supported by 12 fire tenders, along with staff from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), traffic police and local police teams, who worked together to control the blaze and assist in rescue work.

Safety lapses hampered escape efforts

BJP MLA Sanjay Goel said the fire may have been triggered by a short circuit, though some others suspect it started after an air-conditioner blast. He added that residents rushed to the top floor after the fire broke out but were unable to reach the terrace as the door was locked.

A fire official said that the building had only one staircase, and the terrace door was also locked, which severely hampered escape efforts and contributed to the scale of the tragedy.

Delhi CM expressed anguish

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has expressed deep pain over the incident. She said a comprehensive rescue was underway and the government was monitoring the situation.

“The fire incident in a building in Vivek Vihar is extremely tragic. The loss of 9 lives in this accident has left me deeply distressed. Treatment of the injured in the accident is ongoing at the nearest hospital, and I pray for their swift recovery. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with the affected families. I pray to God to grant them the strength to endure this difficult time,” CM Gupta posted on X.

“All senior officials of the local administration, DDMA, Delhi Fire Service, and Delhi Police are fully engaged with utmost promptness in relief and rescue operations. The situation is being continuously monitored, and every possible assistance is being ensured for those affected. Our local MLA and municipal councilors are also extending their support in the relief efforts. The Delhi government stands firmly with the affected families in every situation during this difficult time,” she added.

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