Iran attacks Togo-flagged chemical tanker with Indian crew near Oman

New Delhi:

A Togo-flagged chemical tanker with Indian crew members was attacked by Iran near the coast of Oman, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways said on Monday. The incident took place on April 25, involving the vessel MT Siron near the outer port limits of Shinas.

Iranian Coast Guard attacks tanker with Indian crew

Speaking at an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia, Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Director at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said, "On April 25, 2026, an incident involving a Togo-flagged chemical tanker, MT Siron, was reported, which had Indian crew members on board. The incident occurred near the outer port limits of Shinas in Oman."

Randhawa further said that the vessel was sailing along with other ships when it was intercepted by the Iranian Coast Guard, which fired warning shots, adding that all Indian crew members on board are safe.

Shipping Ministry in contact with MEA, others

The ministry said it is in constant coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Indian missions, and maritime stakeholders to monitor the situation and ensure the safety of seafarers and shipping operations in the region. "The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is in constant contact with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions, and maritime stakeholders, and remains committed to ensuring the safety of the crew and maritime operations. All Indian seafarers in the region are safe," he added.

Firing on Indian-flagged ships

It is pertinent to note that the IRGC had previously opened fire on two other Indian vessels—the VLCC Sanmar Herald and the bulk carrier Jag Arnav—while they were attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz, compelling both ships to turn back.

India had lodged a strong protest regarding this incident. However, none of the crew members on board the vessels sustained any injuries. This was the first instance in which Iranian security forces had targeted an Indian vessel amidst the conflict that erupted following the attacks on Iran by the US and Israel on February 28.

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