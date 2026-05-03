When and where to watch election results for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry?

New Delhi:

The results of the elections held in five states—West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry—will be declared on May 4. Viewers can watch the results first on India TV. Apart from the television broadcast, live coverage of the results will begin at 6:00 AM on India TV's YouTube channel, as well as on its Hindi and English websites.

Polling in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry was held on April 9. In Tamil Nadu, voting for all seats took place on April 23. In West Bengal, voting was conducted in two phases—152 seats on April 23 and 142 seats on April 29.

The Election Commission declared the polling in the Falta constituency in West Bengal void due to large-scale irregularities, with videos of the incidents also surfacing. Re-polling in all booths of the constituency will be held on May 21, and the result will be announced on May 24. The results for the remaining 293 seats in the state will be declared on May 4.

When and where to watch Assembly Election Results 2026?

India TV will present full coverage of the Assembly election results 2026. The results will be available on the India TV platforms listed below:

Live TV: https://www.indiatvnews.com/livetv

English Website: https://www.indiatvnews.com/

Hindi Website: https://www.indiatv.in/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/IndiaTVNewsEnglish

WhatsApp Channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va4LODS8PgsPzUEUt31t

You can also watch the live streaming on social media platforms:

X (previously Twitter): https://x.com/indiatv

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IndiaTV

What do the exit polls say?

Kerala: According to the MATRIZE exit poll, in Kerala—which has 140 Assembly seats—the LDF is projected to win between 60 and 65 seats, while the UDF is expected to secure 70 to 75 seats. On the other hand, the BJP alliance is estimated to win 3 to 5 seats, and 'Others' are projected to win between 2 and 4 seats.

Tamil Nadu: According to the MATRIZE exit poll, in Tamil Nadu—which comprises 234 assembly seats—the DMK+ alliance is projected to secure 40.3% of the votes. Meanwhile, the NDA is expected to receive 37.1% of the votes, the TVK 17.5%, and other parties 5.1%.

Assam: According to the MATRIZE exit poll, the BJP could win between 85 and 95 of the 126 seats in Assam, while the Congress is likely to secure 25 to 32 seats. Additionally, other parties are projected to win between 6 and 12 seats.

West Bengal: According to the MATRIZE exit poll, the BJP is projected to win between 146 and 161 of the 294 seats in West Bengal, while the TMC+ is likely to secure between 125 and 140 seats. Meanwhile, other parties are estimated to win between 6 and 10 seats.

Also Read: West Bengal Elections: How BJP emerged as main opposition in Bengal during 2021 polls

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: What happened in Tamil Nadu in the 2021 state polls?