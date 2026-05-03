Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: What happened in Tamil Nadu in the 2021 state polls?

The 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election produced a clear change of government, with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, DMK, returning to power after a decade. Polling for all 234 Assembly seats was held in a single phase on April 6, 2021, and counting was scheduled for May 2, 2021, according to the Election Commission of India.
The DMK won 133 seats on its own, crossing the simple majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, AIADMK, listed as ADMK in ECI statistical tables, finished second with 66 seats. The DMK-led alliance ended with 159 seats, while the AIADMK-led alliance won 75 seats.
Election Schedule
The Election Commission of India announced the following schedule for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2021:
|Election event
|Date
|Issue of gazette notification
|March 12, 2021
|Last date for nominations
|March 19, 2021
|Scrutiny of nominations
|March 20, 2021
|Last date for withdrawal
|March 22, 2021
|Polling date
|April 6, 2021
|Counting date
|May 2, 2021
|Election completion deadline
|May 4, 2021
The election was held for all 234 Assembly constituencies in the state. The delimitation order assigns 234 seats to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, of which 44 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 2 for Scheduled Tribes; the remaining 188 are general seats.
Tamil Nadu electorate
Tamil Nadu’s final electoral rolls for 2021 were published on January 20, 2021, with January 1, 2021 as the qualifying date. The state had 62,674,446 electors in the final rolls. Women voters outnumbered men by 990,254.
|Category
|Electors
|Share of electorate
|Total electorate
|62,674,446
|100%
|Male electors
|30,838,473
|49.20%
|Female electors
|31,828,727
|50.78%
|Third-gender electors
|7,246
|0.01%
The voter roll also included 897,694 electors in the 18-19 age group, 462,597 marked as persons with disabilities, and 47 overseas electors. Among young voters aged 18-19, there were 480,953 men, 416,423 women and 318 third-gender electors.
Largest And Smallest Constituencies By Electorate
Shozhinganallur in Chengalpattu district had the highest number of electors, with 694,845 voters. Harbour constituency in Chennai district had the lowest electorate, with 176,272 voters. That means Shozhinganallur had about 3.94 times the number of electors in Harbour, showing the wide variation in constituency voter size.
|Constituency
|District
|Total electors
|Male
|Female
|Third gender
|Shozhinganallur
|Chengalpattu
|694,845
|348,262
|346,476
|107
|Harbour
|Chennai
|176,272
|91,936
|84,281
|55
Voters and candidates
The ECI performance report recorded 46,236,716 valid votes polled across Tamil Nadu. NOTA accounted for 345,591 votes, or 0.75% of the valid votes. Independents together secured 644,325 votes, or 1.39%, but won no seats.
Tamil Nadu had 3,998 contesting candidates in 2021, averaging 17 candidates per Assembly constituency. As many as 3,518 candidates forfeited their deposits, meaning about 88% of all candidates failed to meet the deposit-saving threshold.
Women made up 10.31% of the contestants, while women won 5.13% of the seats, which works out to about 12 seats in the 234-member Assembly.
Party-wise seat tally and vote share
The DMK emerged as the single largest party with 133 seats and 37.70% vote share. AIADMK came second with 66 seats and 33.29% vote share. Naam Tamilar Katchi, NTK, secured 6.58% of votes but won no seat, reflecting how vote concentration under the first-past-the-post system shaped the final seat outcome.
|Party
|Seats contested
|Seats won
|Votes secured
|Vote share
|DMK
|188
|133
|17,430,179
|37.70%
|AIADMK/ADMK
|191
|66
|15,391,055
|33.29%
|INC
|25
|18
|1,976,527
|4.27%
|PMK
|23
|5
|1,758,774
|3.80%
|BJP
|20
|4
|1,213,670
|2.62%
|VCK
|6
|4
|457,763
|0.99%
|CPI
|6
|2
|504,537
|1.09%
|CPI(M)
|6
|2
|390,819
|0.85%
|IUML
|3
|0
|222,263
|0.48%
|NTK
|234
|0
|3,042,307
|6.58%
|MNM
|180
|0
|1,210,667
|2.62%
|AMMKMNKZ
|165
|0
|1,085,985
|2.35%
|DMDK
|60
|0
|200,157
|0.43%
|Independents
|2,075
|0
|644,325
|1.39%
|NOTA
|—
|—
|345,591
|0.75%
|Total
|3,998
|234
|46,236,716
|100%
DMK comes to power
The DMK-led alliance won 159 of the 234 seats, giving it 67.95% of the Assembly. Its seat strength came from DMK’s 133 seats, Congress’s 18, VCK’s 4, CPI’s 2 and CPI(M)’s 2. IUML, also part of the alliance, contested 3 seats but did not win any. Based on ECI vote data for these parties, the alliance secured 20,982,088 votes, or about 45.38% of valid votes.
The AIADMK-led alliance won 75 seats, or 32.05% of the Assembly. This included AIADMK’s 66 seats, PMK’s 5 and BJP’s 4. Together, these parties secured 18,363,499 votes, or about 39.71% of valid votes.
The DMK alone was 15 seats above the majority mark. Its alliance was 41 seats above the majority mark and 84 seats ahead of the AIADMK-led alliance. In direct party terms, DMK led AIADMK by 67 seats and 2,039,124 votes, with a vote-share gap of 4.41 percentage points.
M.K. Stalin, president of the DMK, was sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 7, 2021. He took office along with 33 cabinet colleagues. Contemporary news coverage noted that this was the sixth state government formed by the DMK, and Stalin’s first term as Chief Minister.