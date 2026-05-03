Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: What happened in Tamil Nadu in the 2021 state polls?

Chennai:

The 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election produced a clear change of government, with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, DMK, returning to power after a decade. Polling for all 234 Assembly seats was held in a single phase on April 6, 2021, and counting was scheduled for May 2, 2021, according to the Election Commission of India.

The DMK won 133 seats on its own, crossing the simple majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, AIADMK, listed as ADMK in ECI statistical tables, finished second with 66 seats. The DMK-led alliance ended with 159 seats, while the AIADMK-led alliance won 75 seats.

Election Schedule

The Election Commission of India announced the following schedule for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2021:

Election event Date Issue of gazette notification March 12, 2021 Last date for nominations March 19, 2021 Scrutiny of nominations March 20, 2021 Last date for withdrawal March 22, 2021 Polling date April 6, 2021 Counting date May 2, 2021 Election completion deadline May 4, 2021

The election was held for all 234 Assembly constituencies in the state. The delimitation order assigns 234 seats to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, of which 44 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 2 for Scheduled Tribes; the remaining 188 are general seats.

Tamil Nadu electorate

Tamil Nadu’s final electoral rolls for 2021 were published on January 20, 2021, with January 1, 2021 as the qualifying date. The state had 62,674,446 electors in the final rolls. Women voters outnumbered men by 990,254.

Category Electors Share of electorate Total electorate 62,674,446 100% Male electors 30,838,473 49.20% Female electors 31,828,727 50.78% Third-gender electors 7,246 0.01%

The voter roll also included 897,694 electors in the 18-19 age group, 462,597 marked as persons with disabilities, and 47 overseas electors. Among young voters aged 18-19, there were 480,953 men, 416,423 women and 318 third-gender electors.

Largest And Smallest Constituencies By Electorate

Shozhinganallur in Chengalpattu district had the highest number of electors, with 694,845 voters. Harbour constituency in Chennai district had the lowest electorate, with 176,272 voters. That means Shozhinganallur had about 3.94 times the number of electors in Harbour, showing the wide variation in constituency voter size.

Constituency District Total electors Male Female Third gender Shozhinganallur Chengalpattu 694,845 348,262 346,476 107 Harbour Chennai 176,272 91,936 84,281 55

Voters and candidates

The ECI performance report recorded 46,236,716 valid votes polled across Tamil Nadu. NOTA accounted for 345,591 votes, or 0.75% of the valid votes. Independents together secured 644,325 votes, or 1.39%, but won no seats.

Tamil Nadu had 3,998 contesting candidates in 2021, averaging 17 candidates per Assembly constituency. As many as 3,518 candidates forfeited their deposits, meaning about 88% of all candidates failed to meet the deposit-saving threshold.

Women made up 10.31% of the contestants, while women won 5.13% of the seats, which works out to about 12 seats in the 234-member Assembly.

Party-wise seat tally and vote share

The DMK emerged as the single largest party with 133 seats and 37.70% vote share. AIADMK came second with 66 seats and 33.29% vote share. Naam Tamilar Katchi, NTK, secured 6.58% of votes but won no seat, reflecting how vote concentration under the first-past-the-post system shaped the final seat outcome.

Party Seats contested Seats won Votes secured Vote share DMK 188 133 17,430,179 37.70% AIADMK/ADMK 191 66 15,391,055 33.29% INC 25 18 1,976,527 4.27% PMK 23 5 1,758,774 3.80% BJP 20 4 1,213,670 2.62% VCK 6 4 457,763 0.99% CPI 6 2 504,537 1.09% CPI(M) 6 2 390,819 0.85% IUML 3 0 222,263 0.48% NTK 234 0 3,042,307 6.58% MNM 180 0 1,210,667 2.62% AMMKMNKZ 165 0 1,085,985 2.35% DMDK 60 0 200,157 0.43% Independents 2,075 0 644,325 1.39% NOTA — — 345,591 0.75% Total 3,998 234 46,236,716 100%

DMK comes to power

The DMK-led alliance won 159 of the 234 seats, giving it 67.95% of the Assembly. Its seat strength came from DMK’s 133 seats, Congress’s 18, VCK’s 4, CPI’s 2 and CPI(M)’s 2. IUML, also part of the alliance, contested 3 seats but did not win any. Based on ECI vote data for these parties, the alliance secured 20,982,088 votes, or about 45.38% of valid votes.

The AIADMK-led alliance won 75 seats, or 32.05% of the Assembly. This included AIADMK’s 66 seats, PMK’s 5 and BJP’s 4. Together, these parties secured 18,363,499 votes, or about 39.71% of valid votes.

The DMK alone was 15 seats above the majority mark. Its alliance was 41 seats above the majority mark and 84 seats ahead of the AIADMK-led alliance. In direct party terms, DMK led AIADMK by 67 seats and 2,039,124 votes, with a vote-share gap of 4.41 percentage points.

M.K. Stalin, president of the DMK, was sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 7, 2021. He took office along with 33 cabinet colleagues. Contemporary news coverage noted that this was the sixth state government formed by the DMK, and Stalin’s first term as Chief Minister.