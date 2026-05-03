CSK lose another player midway through IPL 2026 as all-rounder ruled out

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings have suffered another blow midway through the Indian Premier League 2026 as all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament. Ghosh suffered a right foot injury during CSK's last match against the Mumbai Indians at Chepauk on May 2.

"OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: Ramakrishna Ghosh sustained a fracture to his right foot during the CSK v MI match at Chepauk. He will take no further part in IPL 2026. Get well soon, Rambo," CSK wrote in a social media post.

Ghosh made his IPL debut vs MI; injury cause uncertain

The clash against the MI side was Ghosh's IPL debut. He bowled three overs in the clash, giving away 24 runs in his three overs for the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. The cause for his injury is not certain. He dived for taking a Will Jacks catch and fell in his follow-through after sending down his first ball of the match.

Fleming references Ghosh's injury

Meanwhile, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming praised Ghosh but highlighted that he picked up an injury in the end. "His improvement in recent weeks has been noticeable. He has been training really well at our academy sessions. We use two grounds, and he's been very impressive. It's disappointing that he got injured towards the end. The other point is that he can bat, and bat well, which is an area of big improvement. So he can genuinely be called an all-rounder," Fleming said.

CSK already missing personnel

CSK are already missing several of their key personnel. Fast bowler Nathan Ellis was ruled out of the IPL 2026 before the start of the tournament, with Spencer Johnson replacing him. Khaleel Ahmed was ruled out a little before, and so was their star batter Ayush Mhatre. Akash Madhwal was named Mhatre's replacement.

CSK beat MI to stay in middle of table

Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in the ongoing IPL 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium yesterday. CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was struggling to live up to his potential earlier in the season, played a vital knock against MI. He made an unbeaten 67 runs off 48 balls. He was supported well by Urvil Patel for a while before Kartik Sharma joined Gaikwad in the middle and finished things off. The keeper-batter was bought for INR 14.2 crore, but wasn’t given ample opportunity in his ideal slots. Against Mumbai, the team management trusted him at four, and the 18-year-old proved his worth with an unbeaten 54 off 40. CSK chased down 160 to register their fourth win of the season in nine matches. This keeps them very much alive in the playoff race, which is getting tricky. CSK are on sixth spot in the table.

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