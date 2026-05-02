CSK hand Mumbai Indians their 7th defeat of IPL 2026 season, MI all but out of playoffs race

Chennai:

Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in the ongoing IPL 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Leading up to the match, the Hardik Pandya-led side was under tremendous pressure, having suffered six defeats in eight games. They played CSK as a must-win game to remain alive in the playoffs race, but the side yet again suffered in both batting and bowling departments and is now all but out of qualification.

Mumbai won the toss and elected to bat first. Captain Hardik Pandya explained that they want the batters to play freely and set the tone before the bowlers get the job done. However, it was only Ryan Rickelton and Naman Dhir who showed some pedigree. The South Africa international decimated the CSK bowlers in the powerplay, scoring 37 runs off 24 balls. Naman, on the other hand, made 57 runs off 37.

After they departed, the pressure once again fell on the middle order, which yet again failed to establish themselves. Suryakumar Yadav departed scoring 21, while Tilak Varma made 5 runs off eight and Hardik scored 18 off 21. Based on their poor effort, Mumbai posted 159 runs on the board, which is far from ideal in modern T20 cricket.

Ruturaj Gaikwad leads by example

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was struggling to live up to his potential earlier in the season, played a vital knock against MI. He made unbeaten 67 runs off 48 balls. His opening partner, Sanju Samson, departed early, but Ruturaj remained till the end, registering consecutive half-centuries and securing a comfortable win for the hosts.

He was supported well by Urvil Patel for a while before Kartik Sharma joined Gaikwad in the middle and finished things off. The keeper-batter was bought for INR 14.2 crore, but wasn’t given ample opportunity in his ideal slots. Against Mumbai, the team management trusted him at four and the 18-year-old proved his worth with unbeaten 54 off 40.

Chennai now registered their fourth win of the season in nine matches and kept them alive in the playoffs race, which is getting tricky.

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