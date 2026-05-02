BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia indicates strict action against Rajasthan Royals to protect IPL's image

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is preparing to tighten its stance on disciplinary breaches, with secretary Devajit Saikia indicating that further steps are under consideration against teams that fail to follow established protocols.

His remarks come after multiple incidents involving Rajasthan Royals drew scrutiny during the ongoing season. The franchise found itself in trouble following separate episodes of BCCI’s code of conduct.

"We are exploring some other options about how to bring the teams which are violating the norms," Saikia said on the sidelines of India's squad announcement for the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai.

"We will be taking some action. We are looking at the various terms and conditions and protocols of IPL [around] how the teams behave,” he added.

What happened in RR camp?

One of the incidents involved team manager Ravinder Singh Bhinder, who was seen using a mobile phone near the dugout during a match. The act led to a financial penalty, with Bhinder fined INR 1 lakh. He later communicated to the BCCI’s anti-corruption unit that the breach had not been intentional and issued an apology prior to the sanction being imposed.

Now, a week back, Rajasthan captain Riyan Parag faced disciplinary action after he was caught vaping inside the dressing room during a match. The violation resulted in a fine amounting to 25 percent of his match fees along with a demerit point.

Speaking on it, Saikia made it clear that responsibility extends beyond individuals, pointing to the collective role of franchises in maintaining the league’s reputation.

"It is not just players or officials. As a team, they have to maintain some decorum so that the image of the IPL is never adversely affected. To ensure that we have to take a call and we will be taking some action,” Saikia said.

The developments have also prompted internal responses from within the Rajasthan Royals setup. Head coach Kumar Sangakkara recently addressed the matter, stating that both issues had already been dealt with by the board and the franchise, while emphasising the team’s commitment to fostering a positive environment.

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