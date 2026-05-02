Firing near Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada, comedian threatened

New Delhi:

A firing incident took place at a cafe located on 120 Street in Canada's Surrey. The cafe is said to be situated next to comedian Kapil Sharma's Kaps Cafe.

Meanwhile, following the incident, an alleged threatening post has surfaced, which claimed that both the cafe and Kapil Sharma were targets. The viral message warns of shutting down the cafe and also issues threats regarding Kapil Kaps Cafe and his residence in Mumbai. It further states that if the warnings are ignored, more serious action could be taken.

Watch the Video here:

Firing has occurred three times before

It is worth noting that Kapil Sharma had opened his restaurant in Canada some time ago, named Kaps Cafe. However, shortly after it opened, incidents of firing began to surface. The first firing took place on July 10, 2025, when the accused reportedly fired 9–10 rounds, shattering the café’s window panes. Responsibility for this attack was claimed by Harjeet Singh Laddi, a Khalistani militant who is also believed to have links with other major gangs.

A second firing incident occurred on August 7, which created significant uproar. Later, in October 2025, another firing incident was reported at the same location.

Kapil Sharma had spoken about it

Kapil Sharma had earlier addressed the issue, speaking about it in a light-hearted manner. He said that the police were investigating the matter and had spoken to them, adding that things work quite differently there. Now, once again, news of firing near his café has emerged. It remains to be seen whether Kapil will comment on this latest incident.

Recently, Kapil has been in the spotlight for his upcoming episode. A new episode of his Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show has been released, featuring stand-up comedian Samay Raina and podcast host Ranveer Allahbadia.

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