Sandeep Pathak faces two FIRs in Punjab, BJP questions timing, calls it 'political vendetta'

New Delhi:

Punjab Police has registered cases against Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, who recently left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to sources, two FIRs under non-bailable sections have been filed against him and several others. However, details of the allegations have not been made public yet. Pathak was among seven Rajya Sabha MPs who resigned from AAP last month, dealing a major blow to the party. Most of these MPs were from Punjab.

After their resignation, the merger with the BJP was formally accepted, reducing AAP’s strength in the Rajya Sabha significantly.

BJP alleges ‘political vendetta’

The BJP has strongly criticised the action, accusing AAP leadership of using the police for political revenge. Party leaders targeted AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, claiming that the FIRs were filed soon after Pathak switched sides.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi questioned the timing of the police action and said law enforcement priorities in Punjab appear misplaced. Another BJP leader, Shehzad Poonawalla, alleged that the move reflects a pattern of targeting those who leave AAP.

He questioned why no action was taken earlier if there were serious allegations, and suggested the cases may be politically motivated. Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar also raised concerns, pointing to what he called “double standards” in how former party members are treated after switching sides.

Questions over timing and law & order

BJP leaders have also raised broader concerns about law and order in the state, arguing that police resources should be focused on tackling serious crime instead of political disputes. They claimed the situation reflects a misuse of state machinery for settling political scores.

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