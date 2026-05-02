Why were Amanjot Kaur, Kashvee Gautam dropped from India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad?

New Delhi:

India announced their women’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad on Saturday, May 2. However, ahead of that, two of the key cricketers, Kashvee Gautam and Amanjot Kaur, have been ruled out with injuries, as the chief selector Amrita and captain Harmanpreet Kaur confirmed during the press conference.

Their absence has forced a rethink in team balance, particularly in the pace department, where both players were seen as key contributors. Meanwhile, the injury appears more serious in Kashvee’s case as Amrita indicated that the pacer might even have to undergo surgery.

"Amanjot Kaur will be away from the game for the next four to five months. Kashvee Gutam was unavailable for selection, the medical team will issue a detailed update," said Harmanpreet in the press conference.

"Kashvee has a right knee injury and it's serious," Amita added.

Nandini Sharma called up

With two options unavailable, selectors have handed a first World Cup call-up to uncapped pacer Nandini Sharma. The young seamer forced her way into contention through consistent performances across formats. Turning out for Delhi Capitals Women in the 2026 Women’s Premier League, she picked up 17 wickets in 10 matches, finishing among the most effective Indian bowlers in the competition. Her outings at the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Bangkok earlier this year further underlined her development.

The squad also sees the return of Yastika Bhatia, who is back after recovering from an ACL injury sustained during an ODI World Cup preparatory camp last year. Her presence strengthens the wicketkeeping group alongside Richa Ghosh.

On the other hand, there was no place in the T20 squad for Pratika Rawal, despite being in consideration for the England tour. She remains in the selectors’ plans, however, and has been named in the squad for the one-off Test at Lord’s scheduled from July 10 to 13.

Meanwhile, India will begin their build-up with a three-match T20I series against England starting May 28. In the mega tournament, they will clash against Pakistan, Australia, Bangladesh, the Netherlands and South Africa.

India women's squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Nandini Sharma, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani

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