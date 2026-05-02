Why is Rohit Sharma not playing vs Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026? When will he be back batting?

Chennai:

Senior batter Rohit Sharma is yet to get back to full fitness, which ruled him out of the marquee clash against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2026. He has played the first four games of the season, but during the game against RCB, the veteran picked up a hamstring injury, which has kept him out of action since.

His injury has also bothered the Mumbai team severely as they struggled at the top of the order. Finally, in their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks proved their mettle, which should give the team management some confidence. Otherwise, they have chopped and changed multiple times already, with nothing working for them in the middle.

In the meantime, there’s no update on Rohit's fitness. After the toss against SRH, captain Hardik Pandya shared that the star batter might miss a couple of more games before returning to action. Thus, he could return to action against RCB on May 10 in Raipur. However, he is currently under close observation as the cricketer has returned to training, but is not fit enough. He was interestingly spotted bowling in the nets before the game against CSK.

More to follow..