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  4. Why is Rohit Sharma not playing vs Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026? When will he be back batting?

Why is Rohit Sharma not playing vs Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026? When will he be back batting?

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

Rohit Sharma will miss the CSK clash due to a hamstring injury sustained against RCB earlier in the season. While the veteran has returned to training, captain Hardik Pandya confirmed he needs more time. Rohit is currently targeting a return for the May 10 match against Bengaluru.

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma Image Source : BCCI
Chennai:

Senior batter Rohit Sharma is yet to get back to full fitness, which ruled him out of the marquee clash against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2026. He has played the first four games of the season, but during the game against RCB, the veteran picked up a hamstring injury, which has kept him out of action since.

His injury has also bothered the Mumbai team severely as they struggled at the top of the order. Finally, in their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks proved their mettle, which should give the team management some confidence. Otherwise, they have chopped and changed multiple times already, with nothing working for them in the middle.

In the meantime, there’s no update on Rohit's fitness. After the toss against SRH, captain Hardik Pandya shared that the star batter might miss a couple of more games before returning to action. Thus, he could return to action against RCB on May 10 in Raipur. However, he is currently under close observation as the cricketer has returned to training, but is not fit enough. He was interestingly spotted bowling in the nets before the game against CSK.

More to follow..

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Cricket Rohit Sharma IPL 2026 Mumbai Indians
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