Stage set for verdict day with counting across Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry today

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the counting of votes in the Assembly Elections 2026 across West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry on Monday (May 4), following a high-voltage electoral battle with the outcome crucial for prominent ruling regional parties like the TMC and DMK as well as the BJP, Congress, and the Left.

The counting process will commence at 8 am, beginning with postal ballots, under a strict three-tier security arrangement. The Election Commission has introduced a QR code-based Photo Identity Card system through ECINET to prevent unauthorised entry into counting centres for the first time.

West Bengal: High-stakes TMC vs BJP battle

In West Bengal, votes will be counted at 77 centres for 293 seats, which witnessed unprecedented security deployment this time and an acrimony-filled run-up to the result day, with both the ruling TMC and opposition BJP expressing apprehensions of vote manipulation.

The state recorded a historic turnout of 92.47% across two phases. Notably, the election was countermanded in one constituency - Falta - in South 24 Parganas district due to "severe electoral offences" and fresh polls will be held there on May 21.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee, is aiming for a fourth consecutive term by overcoming a spirited challenge from the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the CPI(M) and the Congress are trying to reclaim a foothold following their wipeout in the 2021 polls. Smaller parties like Humayun Kabir's AJUP and Asaduddin Owasi's AIMIM are also trying their luck in some crucial pockets.

To ensure the integrity of the process, a multi-layered force has been mobilised. 200 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are dedicated exclusively to counting centres. Security is divided between the State Police, State Armed Police, and CAPF. CCTV cameras have been installed outside counting halls to monitor all movement.

NDA eyes a hat-trick in Assam

In Assam, counting will take place across 40 centres covering 126 constituencies. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is seeking a third straight term. Polling in the state was held on April 9, with 85.96 per cent turnout.

Among the high-profile candidates are Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of the BJP and the Congress state unit chief Gaurav Gogoi. Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary and Raijor Dal Chief and MP Akhil Gogoi.

Twenty-five companies (around 100 personnel each) of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed to guard the counting centres and the strongrooms, housing the electronic voting machines (EVMs). Two additional CAPF companies will be kept on static duty, while 93 companies of state armed police have been deployed in the districts, officials said.

DMK vs AIADMK vs TVK in Tamil Nadu

Counting in Tamil Nadu will be conducted at 62 centres for all 234 seats. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is eyeing a second consecutive term, facing competition from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and emerging players like Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) led by Vijay.

All arrangements are in place, including a comprehensive three-tier security plan, for the counting of votes. Approximately 1.25 lakh personnel, who include officials and micro-observers on vote-counting duty and police, have been deployed.

As many as 234 counting halls have been arranged for EVMs. An additional 240 halls have been designated for the counting of postal ballots and electronically transmitted postal ballots (ETPBs). A total of 10,545 counting personnel have been drafted for counting duty, supported by 4,624 micro-observers.

The Election Commission has deputed 234 Counting Observers, one for each Assembly constituency, to oversee the counting proceedings.

UDF vs LDF battle in Kerala

In Kerala, 140 seats are up for grabs, with counting at 140 centres. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is hoping to unseat the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by Pinarayi Vijayan. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also aiming to expand its footprint in the state.

A defeat for the LDF would also mark the first time since the 1960s that Left parties are not in power in any Indian state.

Officials said that 15,464 personnel have been deployed for the exercise, comprising 140 returning officers, 1,340 additional returning officers, 4,208 micro observers, 4,208 counting supervisors, and 5,563 counting assistants.

As many as 25 companies of central forces have been deployed alongside state police personnel to guard the counting centres.

Puducherry: NDA vs INDIA bloc face-off

In Puducherry, six counting centres have been set up across the Union Territory. The NDA ---comprising All India NR Congress, BJP, and AIADMK --- faces the INDIA bloc led by the Congress, along with DMK and VCK.

Counting of votes will also be held in eight seats in Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, where bypolls were held last month following the death of sitting MLAs. The eight constituencies are: Ponda in Goa, Bagalkot and Davnagere South in Karnataka, Koridang in Nagaland, Dharmanagar in Tripura, Umreth in Gujarat, and Rahuri and Baramati in Maharashtra.

Also Read: West Bengal Elections: How BJP emerged as main opposition in Bengal during 2021 polls

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: What happened in Tamil Nadu in the 2021 state polls?