West Bengal Election Result 2026: 'Be vigilant, keep watch...' Mamata Banerjee's midnight post to workers

Kolkata:

Ahead of the counting of West Bengal assembly elections 2026, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee advised workers to "be vigilant, keep watch.." "I'm receiving reports from various places that load-shedding is being deliberately imposed. From Hooghly's Serampore, Nadia’s Krishnanagar, to Burdwan's Ausgram, and Kolkata's Kshudiram Anushilan Kendra, such incidents have come to light where load-shedding is being done in phases, CCTV is being turned off, and vehicles are moving in and out of strong rooms. I am calling upon my party workers: just as I am staying up all night to keep an eye on everything, you too stay up all night and guard the people's votes in the strong rooms. If anyone creates any suspicious situation anywhere, surround them, file complaints immediately, and demand CCTV footage. All of this is being done at the behest of the BJP," her X post read.

In West Bengal, votes will be counted at 77 centres for 293 seats, which witnessed unprecedented security deployment this time and an acrimony-filled run-up to the result day, with both the ruling TMC and opposition BJP expressing apprehensions of vote manipulation.

The state recorded a historic turnout of 92.47% across two phases. Notably, the election was countermanded in one constituency - Falta - in South 24 Parganas district due to "severe electoral offences" and fresh polls will be held there on May 21.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee, is aiming for a fourth consecutive term by overcoming a spirited challenge from the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the CPI(M) and the Congress are trying to reclaim a foothold following their wipeout in the 2021 polls. Smaller parties like Humayun Kabir's AJUP and Asaduddin Owasi's AIMIM are also trying their luck in some crucial pockets.

To ensure the integrity of the process, a multi-layered force has been mobilised. 200 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are dedicated exclusively to counting centres. Security is divided between the State Police, State Armed Police, and CAPF. CCTV cameras have been installed outside counting halls to monitor all movement.

Also Read : Stage set for verdict day with counting across Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry today