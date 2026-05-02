'EC circular not incorrect': SC delivers setback to TMC over Centre's counting staff for Bengal polls

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court dismissed the petition filed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the deployment of central government employees during vote counting in West Bengal. The court made it clear that it found no illegality in the Election Commission’s decision and said there was no need to pass further orders in the case.

What did the court say?

The Supreme Court firmly supported the Election Commission’s position, stating, “EC can choose counting personnel from only one pool (central govt), circular cannot be said to be incorrect.” The bench also recorded the assurance given by the Election Commission of India that its April 13 circular will be followed strictly.

Election commission’s assurance

During the hearing, the Election Commission told the court that:

The April 13 circular will be implemented in letter and spirit

The Returning Officer, who is a state government employee, will still have overall control

Concerns raised by TMC about bias are misplaced

Why did TMC go to court?

TMC had raised concerns that:

The EC’s order required at least one central government official at each counting table

This could increase the presence of centrally controlled staff

It might affect the neutrality of the counting process

The party argued that this creates a possible imbalance, especially since the central government is run by a rival political party.