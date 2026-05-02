'A national security threat': Canadian intelligence report allays fears on Khalistani activities in country

Ottawa (Canada):

A report by Canadian intelligence service has claimed that Khalistani elements pose a national security threat to the country and their activities continue to promote extremist agenda. The report was prepared by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) based on the intelligence assessment of 2025 and was tabled in the Parliament on Friday.

The report also mentioned the 40th anniversary of the bombing of Air India Flight 182 that claimed 329 lives and labeled it as the "deadliest terrorist attack" in the history of Canada. However, it stated that no Canada-based Khalistani extremist (CBKE) related attacks in the country in 2025.

"Ongoing involvement in violent extremist activities by CBKEs continues to pose a national security threat to Canada and to Canadian interests," the report said, as reported by news agency ANI. "Some CBKEs are well connected to Canadian citizens who leverage Canadian institutions to promote their violent extremist agenda and collect funds from unsuspecting community members that are then diverted toward violent activities."

This is the second time in a year that the CSIS has warned against Khalistani elements in Canada. In its report in June last year, the CSIS had said that Khalistani extremists have continued to use Canadian soil for their propaganda and use the country as a "base for the promotion, fundraising or planning of violence primarily in India."

India has repeatedly pointed out about the Khalistani presence on Canadian soil and urged Ottawa to take strong and urgent actions against them. Because of them, the India-Canada ties had plunged to a new low, particularly when Justin Trudeau was the prime minister. However, the two nations have been trying to reset their ties after Mark Carney came to power in Canada.

During his meeting with Carney in March this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also hinted that Canada must take action against Khalistani elements on its soil, saying terrorism, radicalism and extremism remain grave concerns for all of humanity.

"We agree that terrorism, extremism, and radicalisation are grave challenges faced not only by our two countries but by all of humanity. Close cooperation between us in combating these threats is essential for global peace and stability," PM Modi had said in a joint press conference with Carney during his India visit back then.

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