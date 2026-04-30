Diljit Dosanjh's Vancouver concert disrupted by pro-Khalistan protesters | Video

New Delhi:

Popular Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's live concert in Canada witnessed disruption by pro-Khalistan supporters. According to sources, Diljit Dosanjh was performing at a music concert titled 'Aura-2026' in Vancouver when a group of individuals suddenly entered the venue carrying Khalistan flags and began raising slogans.

They also raised slogans against India and accused Diljit of being linked to the BJP and RSS. When security staff tried to control the situation, the protesters clashed with them. The concert became tense for a short time, but things were later brought under control.

According to sources, two individuals named Pawandeep Singh Bassi and Mandeep Singh Ravi are among those involved in the disturbance. They are alleged to be associated with Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a banned organisation in India headed by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Diljit Dosanjh's Vancouver concert disrupted by pro-Khalistan protesters

According to sources, the protesters have warned of further protests at Diljit Dosanjh's show.

About Diljit Dosanjh Aura Tour 2026

For the unversed, Diljit Dosanjh is currently on his North America Tour titled AURA World Tour 2026. His tour started on April 23 in Vancouver, which took place at BC Place Stadium, and is set to continue till June 20, 2026, with San Francisco, which will be held at Chase Center.

Recently, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he talked about his career and his recent concert. He also taught bhangra to Jimmy Fallon. The video of the duo surfaced online and garnered attention from fans.

Diljit Dosanjh work front

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in the war drama film Border 2 alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty. He will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Main Wapas Aunga, which also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh, and Vedang Raina in lead roles. The film is slated to hit the big screens on June 12, 2026.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh teaches bhangra to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show | Watch