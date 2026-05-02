Mumbai family deaths: Poisoning suspected as FDA finds no contamination in biryani, watermelon consumed

Mumbai:

Initial investigation into the suspicious deaths of four members of a family, allegedly after eating biryani and watermelon, has found no contamination in the food they consumed, but rather due to suspected poisoning. The Mumbai Police are awaiting the toxicology report in the case in the deaths that took place in the Pydhonie area of the city on April 26.

The report is expected to determine whether a high dose of painkillers or a poisonous substance caused the deaths.

No harmful substances found in food, poisoning suspected

In the preliminary investigation, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has found no harmful substances in the food consumed by the family. However, the postmortem report revealed the presence of morphine, a pain-relieving drug, and an unusual greenish discolouration in some body tissues, which may indicate exposure to a toxic substance.

The Maharashtra FDA tested 11 food samples collected from the family';s residence in Pydhonie and found no evidence of contamination. The samples included biryani, watermelon, water stored in earthen pots and in the refrigerator, raw and cooked rice, raw and cooked chicken, dates and spices.

The case came to light on April 26, when 40-year-old Abdullah Dokadia was admitted to a hospital. He had informed doctors that he and his family members - wife Nasreen (35), and daughters Ayesha (16), and Zainab (13), fell ill after consuming watermelon. All four of them later died during treatment.

Police registered an Accidental Death Report, ADR, and began an investigation.

Probe on to ascertain poisoning

An officer involved in the probe said that all possible angles are being examined. However, no conclusion has been reached yet, and authorities are awaiting detailed reports from the Kalina forensic laboratory, the FDA and JJ Hospital.

The toxicology report is expected to clarify whether any poison was consumed and, if so, the timing of exposure.

During the investigation, police also found that Abdullah may have been a witness in a fraud case involving a builder. Officials said this information is being verified, and linking it to the deaths at this stage would be premature.

According to police, no suspicious financial transactions have been found so far. Statements from relatives described the family as stable and content, with no known disputes or concerns. Call detail records, digital communication and other electronic data are being examined, but no concrete leads have emerged yet.

Meanwhile, a forensic official from the Kalina lab confirmed that preliminary examination of viscera samples has revealed the presence of some unknown external particles. The official said that while initial findings indicate foreign substances, it is not yet clear whether they are toxic, medicinal or of any other nature. Detailed analysis is ongoing.

Also read: Four members of family die of suspected food poisoning in Mumbai after eating biryani, watermelon