Assam Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Is Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP returning to power?

Guwahati:

Is Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP returning to power for the third time in a row? Though the exit polls predicted a thumping victory for BJP and its coalition parties, but people's mandate will be clear soon once the counting started at 8 am. The Assam Assembly went to poll on April 9, the voter turnout recorded 85.96 per cent. As per the Matrize Exit Poll projections, the BJP-led alliance may win 85-95 seats in a House of 126 members, with the Congress-led alliance projected to win 25-32 seats. Others, including independents and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), may win six to twelve seats.

In the last assembly elections in 2021, BJP with 60 seats emerged as the single largest party with 33.2 per cent vote share. The NDA coalition consisted of BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) enjoyed a total vote share of 44.8 per cent; AGP secured a 7.9 per cent vote share, UPPL - 3.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Mahajot alliance consisted of Indian National Congress (INC), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and CPI(M) secured 43.7 per cent vote, just a marginal difference with NDA's vote share. The Congress bagged 29.7 per cent of the votes polled, AIUDF - 9.3 per cent.