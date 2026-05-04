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Assam Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Is Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP returning to power?

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

Assam Election Result 2026 Live: The counting for Assam assembly election will begin at 8 am. Can Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP return to power? As per the Matrize Exit Poll projections, the BJP-led alliance may win 85-95 seats in a House of 126 members.

Assam Election Result 2026 Live: Is BJP winning?
Assam Election Result 2026 Live: Is BJP winning? Image Source : India TV
Guwahati:

Is Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP returning to power for the third time in a row? Though the exit polls predicted a thumping victory for BJP and its coalition parties, but people's mandate will be clear soon once the counting started at 8 am. The Assam Assembly went to poll on April 9, the voter turnout recorded 85.96 per cent. As per the Matrize Exit Poll projections, the BJP-led alliance may win 85-95 seats in a House of 126 members, with the Congress-led alliance projected to win 25-32 seats. Others, including independents and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), may win six to twelve seats.  

In the last assembly elections in 2021, BJP with 60 seats emerged as the single largest party with 33.2 per cent vote share. The NDA coalition consisted of BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) enjoyed a total vote share of 44.8 per cent; AGP secured a 7.9 per cent vote share, UPPL - 3.4 per cent. 

Meanwhile, the Mahajot alliance consisted of Indian National Congress (INC), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and CPI(M) secured 43.7 per cent vote, just a marginal difference with NDA's vote share. The Congress bagged 29.7 per cent of the votes polled, AIUDF - 9.3 per cent. 

Live updates :Assam Election Result 2026 Live Updates

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  • 6:02 AM (IST)May 04, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    What happened in Assam assembly election 2021?

    BJP with 60 seats emerged as the single largest party with 33.2 per cent vote share. The NDA coalition consisted of BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) enjoyed a total vote share of 44.8 per cent; AGP secured a 7.9 per cent vote share, UPPL - 3.4 per cent. 

    Meanwhile, the Mahajot alliance consisted of Indian National Congress (INC), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and CPI(M) secured 43.7 per cent vote, just a marginal difference with NDA's vote share. The Congress bagged 29.7 per cent of the votes polled, AIUDF - 9.3 per cent. 

  • 5:57 AM (IST)May 04, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Assam Election Result 2026 Live: Key constituencies

    The key constituencies for the Assam assembly elections are - Jalukbari (CM Himanta Biswa Sarma), Jorhat (Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi), Sivasagar (Akhil Gogoi, Raijor Dal founder). The Assam assembly went to poll on April 9.  

  • 5:57 AM (IST)May 04, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Assam Election Result 2026 Live: When and where to watch

    India TV will present full coverage of the Assembly election results 2026. The results will be available on the India TV platforms listed below: 

    Live TV: https://www.indiatvnews.com/livetv

    English Website: https://www.indiatvnews.com/

    Hindi Website: https://www.indiatv.in/

    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/IndiaTVNewsEnglish

    WhatsApp Channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va4LODS8PgsPzUEUt31t

    You can also watch the live streaming on social media platforms:

    X (previously Twitter): https://x.com/indiatv

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IndiaTV 

  • 5:56 AM (IST)May 04, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Assam Election Result 2026 Live: BJP vs Congress - Who has edge?

    The main contest is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. Last year, BJP swept the assembly election with 60 seats, while the opposition Congress bagged 29 seats. The counting of votes for the Assam assembly election 2026 will begin at 8 am. The Assam Assembly went to poll on April 9, the voter turnout recorded 85.96 per cent. 

  • 5:56 AM (IST)May 04, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Assam Election Result 2026 Live: BJP eyes a hat-trick in Assam

    In Assam, counting will take place across 40 centres covering 126 constituencies. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is seeking a third straight term. Polling in the state was held on April 9, with 85.96 per cent turnout. Among the high-profile candidates are Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of the BJP and the Congress state unit chief Gaurav Gogoi. Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary and Raijor Dal Chief and MP Akhil Gogoi.

     

  • 5:56 AM (IST)May 04, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Assam Election Result 2026 Live: When will counting begin?

    The counting of votes for the Assam assembly election 2026 will begin at 8 am. The Assam Assembly went to poll on April 9, the voter turnout recorded 85.96 per cent.  As per the Matrize Exit Poll projections, the BJP-led alliance may win 85-95 seats in a House of 126 members, with the Congress-led alliance projected to win 25-32 seats. Others, including independents and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), may win six to twelve seats.    

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from North East and Assam Section
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