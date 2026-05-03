Assam Assembly Election 2026: What happened in Assam in the 2021 state polls?

Guwahati:

The Assam Assembly Election 2026 result will be announced on Monday, May 4, with exit polls predicted a thumping victory for the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As per the Matrize Exit Poll projections, the BJP-led alliance may win 85-95 seats in a House of 126 members, with the Congress-led alliance projected to win 25-32 seats. Others, including independents and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), may win six to twelve seats.

In the last assembly elections in 2021, BJP secured 60 seats, while the Congress bagged 29 seats. The saffron party emerged as the single largest party in terms of vote share, BJP secured 33.2 per cent vote, Congress - 29.7 per cent vote. The other parties - Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) - 7.9 per cent, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) - 3.4 per cent, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) - 9.3 per cent vote.

What happened in Assam assembly election 2021?

BJP with 60 seats emerged as the single largest party with 33.2 per cent vote share. The NDA coalition consisted of BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) enjoyed a total vote share of 44.8 per cent; AGP secured a 7.9 per cent vote share, UPPL - 3.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Mahajot alliance consisted of Indian National Congress (INC), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and CPI(M) secured 43.7 per cent vote, just a marginal difference with NDA's vote share. The Congress bagged 29.7 per cent of the votes polled, AIUDF - 9.3 per cent.

Key constituencies and results

Jalukbari (CM Himanta Biswa Sarma)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Himanta Biswa Sarma won the Jalukbari seat with a margin of 1,01,911 votes (61.02%). He polled 1,30,762 votes with a vote share of 77.39%. He defeated Congress candidate Bomen Chandra Borthakur, who got 28,851 votes (17.07%). Indepndemt candidate Hemanta Kumar Sut stood third with 4,838 votes (2.86%).

Jorhat (Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Hitendra Nath Goswami won the Jorhat seat with a margin of 6,488 votes (4.68%). He polled 68,321 votes with a vote share of 48.84%. He defeated Congress candidate Rana Goswami, who got 61,833 votes (44.20%). ASMJTYP candidate Nirod Changkakoti stood third with 69,25 votes (4.95%).

Sivasagar (Akhil Gogoi, Raijor Dal founder)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, Independent candidate Akhil Gogoi won the Sibsagar seat with a margin of 11,875 votes (9.59%). He polled 57,219 votes with a vote share of 46.06%. He defeated BJP candidate Surabhi Rajkonwari, who got 45,344 votes (36.5%). Congress candidate Subhramitra Gogoi stood third with 19,329 votes (15.56%).

Also Read : Assam Exit Polls 2026 Highlights: Himanta-led BJP likely to form govt with 85-95 seats, predicts Matrize