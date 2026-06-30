Paraguay shock Germany in World Cup round of 32, cruise through after win on penalties

New Delhi:

Paraguay have sent shockwaves to the world after defeating four-time champions Germany in an epic round of 32 clash in the FIFA World Cup 2026 to storm into the round of 16. Kai Havertz's strike in the 54th minute brought Germany back in the game after Julio Ensico scored in the 42nd minute. However, La Albirroja defeated the Germans 4-3 on penalties to cause a major shock in the tournament.

The clash went right down to the wire to sudden death. Jose Canale converted the decisive first sudden-death penalty, while goalkeeper Orlando Gill emerged as Paraguay's hero with two crucial saves in the shootout to produce the biggest upset of the tournament so far.

The Round of 32 contest had finished 1-1 after extra time. Paraguay struck first just before the break through Enciso, whose powerful header gave his side a deserved lead. Germany responded early in the second half, with Havertz finding the equaliser in the 52nd minute to force a tense battle that remained deadlocked through the remainder of regulation and extra time before Paraguay held their nerve in the shootout to seal a famous victory.

"We had to analyse every player, every detail. Thanks to that I was able to only miss two penalties," Gill said afterward. "This is for all the people of Paraguay."

Paraguay had failed to find the net in each of its previous five FIFA World Cup knockout matches. Its only progression before Monday came at the 2010 tournament in South Africa, when it edged Japan on penalties in the Round of 16 before eventually bowing out to eventual champions Spain in the quarterfinals.

For Germany, Monday marked their first appearance in the World Cup knockout stage since lifting the trophy in Brazil in 2014, where they defeated Argentina 1-0 in the final to secure a fourth world title. The four-time champions had suffered back-to-back group-stage exits at the 2018 and 2022 editions before their latest campaign ended in a shock Round of 32 defeat.

"We had very big plans for this World Cup. It's very difficult to disappoint again," Havertz said. "It was difficult to create chances and keep the pace." Paraguay now will wait for the winner of the round of 32 clash between France and Sweden, while the Germans will pack their bags and wonder what ifs.

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