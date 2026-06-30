Sergio Gor claims India-US trade deal nearing finish line: 'Last 1% of pact left to be concluded'

Washington:

Dismissing rumours of any diplomatic friction, United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor announced that the highly anticipated India-US bilateral trade agreement is on the verge of completion, with negotiators hammering out the final "1 or 2 per cent" of the legal text.

Addressing delegates at the IX US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit 2026, Ambassador Gor delivered a highly optimistic assessment of the relationship, confirming that President Donald Trump remains deeply committed to a "win-win" alignment with New Delhi.

Trade pact faced brief administrative delays due to judicial intervention

The trade pact, which has been in active development for approximately 18 months, faced brief administrative delays due to a recent judicial intervention. However, high-level diplomatic interventions over the past week have pushed it back to the finish line.

Addressing the status of the interim trade deal, Gor acknowledged that a recent intervention by the Supreme Court disrupted the initial timeline, but reassured stakeholders that US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Lee Greer's recent two-day visit to New Delhi successfully salvaged the momentum.

Here’s what Sergio Gor said India-US trade deal

"That trade deal, we thought, was done until the Supreme Court decided to have another way," Ambassador Gor explained to the summit.

“And so we continue to pursue that, and we are very close. Just last week, US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Lee Greer visited us in New Delhi for two days, and we are hopefully in the final steps of this deal. Most of this deal is complete. There are a few items that remain from both sides, but it's in the last 1 or 2 per cent of that deal," he said.

On President Trump's visit to India, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor says, "It's not any time during the midterms... When the Prime Minister met him in France, the Indian side brought it up that he has been invited. We would love to make that happen sooner than later. " He also says, "Secretary Marco Rubio invited PM Modi while visiting him... We love to have him back here. And I know he's coming in December for the G20..." On Quad meeting in Philippines, he says, "We aim to build upon what has already happened in New Delhi, which included those maritime options in Fiji and other places. The Pacific security is something that is vitally important to all four nations... We want to make this a regular thing, not a one-off once or twice a year..."

Ambassador Gor revealed that the US Mission in India completely outpaced its European counterparts by facilitating a massive $20.5 billion in brand-new investments back into the United States this year alone.

"People ask me why this is taking so long? We've been at this trade deal for a year and a half. To put it into perspective, the European trade deal took 20 years. And so no matter what, as long as we beat the European deal, I think we're in good shape," he added.

The US envoy to India was bullish about the bilateral relationship and cited the personal equation between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi which was driving the ties.

US envoy says Trump has fond memories of his visit to India

"People ask, why is this taking so long? We've been at this for a year and a half. To put it into perspective, we've been trading for 20 years. So no matter what, once we beat the European deal, I think we're in good shape. But I'm determined to bring this to a close," he said.

The US envoy said the President has very fond memories of his visit to India and still continues to talk about it. "His visit last time, it was one of his most remarkable visits that he continues to talk about. He holds it in a very fond place. It's an incredible thing. So I look forward to … having the President visit us back in India," Gor said. The ambassador also announced that the Quad foreign ministers are scheduled to meet in the Philippines in about two weeks from now.

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