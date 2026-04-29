Assam Exit Polls 2026: BJP may sweep Assam elections with more than two-thirds majority, says Matrize

Guwahati:

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam, headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, may sweep the assembly elections by securing more than a two-thirds majority, predicted Matrize Exit Poll projections, telecast on India TV this evening. The BJP-led alliance may win 85-95 seats in a House of 126 members, with the Congress-led alliance projected to win 25-32 seats. Others, including independents and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), may win six to twelve seats.

Vote share projections show the BJP-led alliance may get 45.5 per cent votes, while the Congress-led alliance may get only 39.8 per cent votes. Others may get 14.7 per cent votes.

Region-wise: In the Barak Valley region, the BJP-led alliance may win 9-10 seats, while the Congress-led alliance may win 3-4 seats and others may win 0-1 seats.

In North and Central Assam, the BJP-led alliance may win 28-30 seats, the Congress-led alliance may win 6-8 seats, and others may win 1-3 seats. In Lower Assam, the BJP-led alliance may win 19-21 seats, the Congress-led alliance may win 9-11 seats, and others may win 2-4 seats.

In Upper Assam, the BJP-led alliance may win 21-22 seats, the Congress-led alliance may win 3-5 seats, and others may win 0-2 seats. In Bodoland territorial area districts, the BJP-led alliance may win 12-13 seats, the Congress-led alliance may not open its account, and others may get 2-4 seats. The exit poll was conducted by Matrize on April 9, with a sample size of 32,912 voters, which includes 17,443 male and 8,886 female voters.

Also Read : Assam Exit Polls 2026 LIVE Updates: Himanta-led BJP likely to form govt with 85-95 seats, predicts Matrize