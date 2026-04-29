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Assam Exit Polls 2026 LIVE Updates: Can Himanta Biswa Sarma secure another win for BJP?

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

Assam Exit Polls 2026 Live: The main contest is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. The Assam assembly has recorded a turnout of 85.21 per cent, surpassing the previous figure of 82.04 per cent in the previous election in 2021.

Assam Exit Polls 2026 Live: BJP vs Congress - Who is winning?
Assam Exit Polls 2026 Live: BJP vs Congress - Who is winning? Image Source : India TV
Guwahati:

The Assam assembly went to poll on April 9 amidst tight security in a singe phase with counting scheduled to held on May 4. The main contest is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. The Assam assembly has recorded a turnout of 85.21 per cent, surpassing the previous figure of 82.04 per cent in the previous election in 2021. Dalgaon recorded the highest voting turnout of 94.57 per cent, while the lowest voting turnout recorded in Amri at 70.40 per cent. 

In the last assembly elections in 2021, BJP secured 60 seats, while the Congress bagged 29 seats. The saffron party emerged as the single largest party in terms of vote share, BJP secured 33.2 per cent vote, Congress - 29.7 per cent vote. The other parties - Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) - 7.9 per cent, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) - 3.4 per cent, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) - 9.3 per cent vote. 

The exit polls will be released at 6:30 PM today. 

 

Live updates :Assam Exit Polls 2026

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  • 4:04 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Can Akhil Gogoi retain his seat amid tough triangular contest?

    Sibsagar was historically considered a stronghold of Congress, which enjoyed uninterrupted dominance for decades through a mix of loyalty among traditional Assamese voters and strong local leadership. However, the constituency witnessed a major shift in 2021 when noted activist Akhil Gogoi, contesting as an Independent backed by the Raijor Dal, won the seat. This time key candidates for the Sibsagar seat are Raijor Dal's Akhil Gogoi, BJP's Kushal Dowari, and AGP leader Prodip Hazarika. 

  • 4:02 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Assam Exit Polls Live: What happened last year

    In the last assembly elections in 2021, BJP secured 60 seats, while the Congress bagged 29 seats. The saffron party emerged as the single largest party in terms of vote share, BJP secured 33.2 per cent vote, Congress - 29.7 per cent vote. The other parties - Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) - 7.9 per cent, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) - 3.4 per cent, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) - 9.3 per cent vote 

  • 4:01 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Assam Exit Polls Live: Highest and lowest turnout

     Dalgaon recorded the highest voting turnout of 94.57 per cent, while the lowest voting turnout recorded in Amri at 70.40 per cent. The Assam assembly has recorded a turnout of 85.21 per cent. 

  • 4:01 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Assam Exit Polls Live: Record turnout of 85.21%

    The Assam assembly has recorded a turnout of 85.21 per cent, surpassing the previous figure of 82.04 per cent in the previous election in 2021.  

  • 4:00 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Assam Exit Polls Live: BJP vs Congress - Who has edge?

    The main contest is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. Last year, BJP swept the assembly election with 60 seats, while the opposition Congress bagged 29 seats. 

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