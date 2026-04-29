Assam Exit Polls 2026 LIVE Updates: Can Himanta Biswa Sarma secure another win for BJP?

Guwahati:

The Assam assembly went to poll on April 9 amidst tight security in a singe phase with counting scheduled to held on May 4. The main contest is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. The Assam assembly has recorded a turnout of 85.21 per cent, surpassing the previous figure of 82.04 per cent in the previous election in 2021. Dalgaon recorded the highest voting turnout of 94.57 per cent, while the lowest voting turnout recorded in Amri at 70.40 per cent.

In the last assembly elections in 2021, BJP secured 60 seats, while the Congress bagged 29 seats. The saffron party emerged as the single largest party in terms of vote share, BJP secured 33.2 per cent vote, Congress - 29.7 per cent vote. The other parties - Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) - 7.9 per cent, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) - 3.4 per cent, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) - 9.3 per cent vote.

The exit polls will be released at 6:30 PM today.