Exit Poll Results: BJP tipped to win Bengal, Assam; DMK ahead in TN, UDF in Kerala, predicts Matrize

New Delhi:

The exit poll results on Wednesday predicted a clear victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal and Assam while giving a clear majority for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala in a tough fight with the Left Democratic Front (LDF). The exit polls also predicted a massive victory for the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu, according to Matrize.

BJP may come to power in West Bengal, says Matrize Exit Poll

Matrize Exit Poll predicted 146-161 seats for the BJP in West Bengal and projected 125-140 seats for the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state. The exit poll projection said the BJP may win 146 to 161 seats in a House of 294 members. The magic mark for scoring a majority is 148. Mamata's TMC may win 125 to 140 seats, added the exit poll. Others, including independents, may win 6 to 10 seats.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Exit Poll Results for West Bengal.

Vote share-wise, the BJP may get 42.5 per cent votes, while the TMC-led alliance may get 40.8 per cent votes. Others may get 16.7 per cent votes.

BJP to sweep Assam elections, says Matrize Exit Poll

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam, headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, may sweep the assembly elections by securing more than a two-thirds majority, predicted Matrize Exit Poll projections. The BJP-led alliance may win 85-95 seats in a House of 126 members, with the Congress-led alliance projected to win 25-32 seats. Others, including independents and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), may win six to twelve seats.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Exit Poll Results for Assam.

Vote share projections show the BJP-led alliance may get 45.5 per cent votes, while the Congress-led alliance may get only 39.8 per cent votes. Others may get 14.7 per cent votes.

Matrize Exit Poll predicts majority for Congress-led UDF in Kerala

The Matrize Exit Poll for Kerala Assembly elections clearly indicated a clear majority for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), with the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Party (LDF) trailing closely behind.

(Image Source : INDIA TV )Exit Poll Results for Kerala.

According to Matrize Exit Poll projections, the UDF may win 70 to 75 seats in a House of 140 members, while the ruling LDF may trail with 60-65 seats. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is projected to win only three to five seats, and the remaining 2-4 seats may go to 'others' or independents. Vote share projections: UDF 41.7 per cent, LDF 39.5 per cent, NDA 13.4 per cent and others 5.4 per cent.

DMK-led alliance to retain power in Tamil Nadu, predicts Matrize

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin may retain power, with his DMK-led alliance projected to win a clear majority in the recently held assembly elections, says the Matrize Exit Poll projection telecast by India TV.

(Image Source : INDIA TV )Exit Poll Results for Tamil Nadu

The exit poll said the DMK-led alliance may win 122-132 seats in a House of 234 members, with the AIADMK-led alliance projected to win 87 to 100 seats. Actor Joseph Vijay's TVK may win 10-12 seats, while others, including independents, may win 0-6 seats.

Vote share-wise, the DMK-led alliance may corner 40.3 per cent votes, the AIADMK-led alliance may get 37.1 per cent votes, the TVK may get 17.5 per cent votes, and others may get 5.1 per cent votes.

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West Bengal Exit Poll 2026: Matrize predicts 146-161 seats for BJP in huge setback for Mamata-led TMC