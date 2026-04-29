West Bengal Exit Poll 2026: Matrize predicts 146-161 seats for BJP in huge setback for Mamata-led TMC

Kolkata:

Polling for the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded on Wednesday, with voting held across all 294 constituencies in two phases. The first phase on April 23 covered 152 seats, while the second phase today completed polling in the remaining 142 constituencies. The elections remained largely peaceful due to extensive deployment of central security forces across the state. This time, the primary contest has been between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). With polling now over, exit polls have started offering early indicators of the possible outcome.

What does the exit poll suggest?

According to the projections released by Matrize, the BJP appears to be in a strong position to form the next government in the state. The party is estimated to win between 146 and 161 seats. The Trinamool Congress is projected to secure around 125 to 140 seats, while other parties may secure approximately 6 to 10 seats.

BJP leads in vote share

The Matrize exit poll also suggests that the BJP is likely to receive a higher vote share compared to the TMC. The BJP is projected to get around 42.5 per cent of the total votes, while the TMC may secure about 40.8 per cent. Other parties collectively are expected to receive nearly 16.7 per cent of the vote share.

Party Seat Vote share BJP 146-161 42.5 per cent TMC 125-140 40.8 per cent Others 06-10 16.7 per cent

TMC Vs BJP in Bengal

The main contest in West Bengal in the 2026 Assembly polls is between the incumbent TMC seeking to defend its throne for a fourth consecutive term and the resurgent BJP, looking for a historic victory in the state. The second phase witnessed various key political figures casting their votes, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendhu Adhikari, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, BJP candidate and mother of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim, Ratna Debnath, TMC MP Mitali Bag, West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya, among others.

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