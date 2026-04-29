West Bengal Poll of Polls: Four exit polls give edge to BJP, only one predicts TMC's return

Kolkata:

The second and final phase of polling for the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded on Wednesday, paving the way for a wave of exit poll assessments. As soon as voting ended, multiple agencies released their projections and most of them have indicated a strong advantage for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The projections suggest a significant setback for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the ruling Trinamool Congress. While four major pollsters predicted a BJP-led victory, one agency stood apart with a completely different outlook.

West Bengal exit polls

Matrize: The exit poll suggested that the BJP could secure between 146 and 161 seats. The TMC was placed in the range of 125 to 140 seats, while Others were estimated to win around 06 to 10 seats. P-MARQ: The exit poll projected an even stronger possibility for the BJP, estimating 150 to 175 seats. The TMC was placed between 118 and 138 seats, with Others likely to secure 02 to 06 seats. Poll Diary: It offered a comparable picture, forecasting 142 to 171 seats for the BJP. According to its estimate, the TMC may get 99 to 127 seats out of the 294 seats in the Assembly, while Others were projected to secure 05 to 09 seats. Chanakya Strategies: The assessment pointed to a BJP victory. Its estimate placed the saffron party at 150 to 160 seats and projected 130 to 140 seats for the TMC. Others were expected to win around 06 to 10 seats. People's Pulse: In contrast to the majority of exit polls, the projections by People's Pulse painted a very different picture. According to the agency, the TMC could retain power with a sweeping victory. It estimated 177 to 187 seats for the TMC, while the BJP was placed much lower at 95 to 100 seats. Others were projected to secure 01 to 04 seats.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)West Bengal Poll of Polls.

BJP leads in 'Poll of Polls' average

After averaging all five exit poll surveys, the 'Poll of Polls' predicts 141 to 149 seats for the BJP, while 134 to 142 seats for TMC. Others are expected to secure 4 to 8 seats. These figures clearly illustrate a razor-thin fight where even minor vote shifts could change the final outcome significantly.

Bengal Assembly election concludes

It is worth noting here that these projections came after the final phase of polling for the high-octane West Bengal assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Wednesday, with voter turnout hitting remarkable numbers at 90% before the closing hour. Till 5 PM, Purba Bardhaman district continued to maintain the lead with a whopping turnout of 92.46%, followed by Hooghly (90.34%), Nadia (90.28%), Howrah (89.44%) and North 24 Paraganas. South 24 Paraganas witnessed a turnout of 89.74% and 89.57% respectively. The healthy figures highlight an intense wave of voter participation across both states as polling for the 294-member Legislative Assembly drew to a close, setting the stage for counting scheduled on May 4.

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