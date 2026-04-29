Suvendu Adhikari claims he will defeat Mamata Banerjee by more than 20,000 votes in West Bengal

Kolkata:

After exit polls predicted a clear majority for the BJP in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said he will defeat Mamata Banerjee by more than 20,000 votes. Notably, 91.83% voter turnout was recorded in the second phase in West Bengal on Wednesday. BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari said that Hindu voters voted openly for the first time and he hoped they voted for change. “Mamata Banerjee spent the entire day trying to intimidate the central forces. She attempted to intervene in the Gujarati-Marwari voting area with goons. I will win Bhawanipur by over 20,000 votes. I will lead in seven of the eight wards, and Mamata Banerjee will lead in one. The BJP will win in more than 180 seats. It will remain above that. A BJP government will be formed,” he said.

Suvendu Adhikari said, "In the Bhabanipur assembly constituency, more than 90% of voters have cast their votes. This is a record. In 2021, the voter turnout here was 82%; in 2024, it was 78%. This time, they could only cast 10-12 fake votes, in which 4-5 men wearing burqas cast votes at some booths in Ward 77. We caught them, after which they fled..."

BJP may form govt in Bengal, says Matrize exit poll

The Bharatiya Janata Party may come to power for the first time in West Bengal with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress trailing close behind, says a Matrize exit poll projection, which was telecast on India TV.

The exit poll projection says, BJP may win 146 to 161 seats in a House of 294 members. The magic mark for scoring majority is 148. Mamata's TMC-led alliance may win 125 to 140 seats, says the exit poll project. Others including independents may win 6 to 10 seats.

Vote share wise, BJP may get 42.5 per cent votes, while TMC-led alliance may get 40.8 pc votes. Others may get 16.7 pc votes.

Check exit poll by Chanakya Strategies

The exit poll by Chanakya Strategies has projected 150-160 Assembly seats in the BJP's corner while placing Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) with 130-140 seats of the total 294 Assembly seats in the state. Meanwhile, other parties are being projected to win six to 10 Assembly seats in West Bengal as per Chanakya Strategies.

Poll Diary projects 142 to 171 seats in BJP in Bengal

The exit poll by Poll Diary has projected 142 to 171 Assembly seats in the BJP's corner, while placing Mamata Banerjee's party with 99 to 127 seats in West Bengal. Meanwhile, other political parties are projected to win five to nine Assembly seats.

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