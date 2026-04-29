'They are all Bangladeshi Muslims': Suvendu Adhikari as TMC supporters surround him at Kolkata polling booth

New Delhi:

Voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections is currently in progress across 142 constituencies spread over seven districts, with tight security in place at polling stations. Central forces and state police have been deployed to ensure the voting process remains orderly.

Amid polling, a tense moment unfolded at a booth in Kolkata when BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari visited the site. The situation escalated briefly after he was surrounded by a group of TMC supporters.

TMC supporters surround Suvendu Adhikari during booth visit

State Leader of the Opposition and BJP candidate from Bhabanipur and Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, arrived at a polling booth to inspect arrangements. During his visit, TMC supporters gathered and raised slogans of "Jai Bengal".

The crowd soon surrounded him, creating a tense atmosphere at the polling station.

CRPF and police step in, mild force used to disperse crowd

CRPF personnel along with local police intervened to manage the situation. A mild lathicharge was carried out to disperse the crowd and clear the area.

'They are all Bangladeshi Muslims': Suvendu Adhikari lashes out

In a separate video statement, Suvendu Adhikari said, "They are all Bangladeshi Muslims… They are scared. Mamata will be wiped out," as tensions briefly escalated at the site before security forces intervened.

Situation brought under control swiftly

Officials said the situation was quickly brought under control. Voting continued without further disruption as polling progressed across constituencies.

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