When did the Ram Temple see the maximum 'donation thefts'? Here's what sources reveal

Ayodhya:

As the investigation into the theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has intensified, police sources on Wednesday revealed that the maximum number of thefts took place during the Mahakumbh Mela, when donations and offerings at the Ram Temple witnessed a sharp rise.

According to police sources, investigators believe that during the Kumbh Mela, there was a significant increase in donations and offerings, which the accused took advantage of and committed thefts together.

Sources said some of the eight arrested accused had allegedly been involved in petty thefts even before the Kumbh Mela. Police suspect that the group later conspired to systematically steal donations from the temple, taking advantage of the increased volume of offerings.

Lavkush, Anukalp committed most of the thefts

Among the accused, brothers-in-law Lavkush Mishra and Anukalp Mishra are believed to have played a key role in the alleged conspiracy. According to investigators, the two allegedly carried out the largest share of the thefts and acquired the maximum assets using the stolen money.

Police have obtained information about five to six properties linked to Lavkush and Anukalp and are now examining whether these assets were purchased using proceeds from the alleged thefts.

The Ayodhya Police are also seeking the assistance of the Income Tax Department to gather financial information on the accused.

Police officials will question the arrested accused lodged in jail today, following which further legal action may be initiated.

Role of SBI staff under suspicion

Sources also said investigators suspect the involvement of some staff members of the State Bank of India (SBI), and their role is being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

The investigation into the high-profile case remains underway, with officials continuing to examine financial records, property transactions, and administrative processes linked to the handling of donations at the Ram Temple

The controversy over the alleged embezzlement of donations surfaced on June 7. Following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 13. Based on the SIT's preliminary findings, an FIR was registered on June 25.

Police have arrested eight persons in connection with the case, all of whom have been remanded in judicial custody till June 29.

Uttar Pradesh government officials have said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed strict action against anyone found guilty.

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