Ram Temple Trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das hospitalised in Lucknow due to infection

Lucknow:

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow after his health deteriorated due to an infection. According to the information available so far, the senior seer was shifted to the hospital after developing health complications linked to an infection. He is currently undergoing treatment under the supervision of doctors.

This is the second time this year that Das has been admitted to the hospital due to health issues. Earlier in January, he was also admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow after his health deteriorated. Following treatment, he recovered and was discharged. During his hospitalisation in January, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited Medanta Hospital to enquire about the veteran seer's health. The Chief Minister had met Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and also interacted with the doctors treating him to review his medical condition.

Earlier in 2022, as well, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das had received treatment at Medanta for health issues. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow on April 24, 2022, following complaints of urinary tract infection. Das was diagnosed with a kidney infection and chronic renal failure, a condition where the kidneys fail to function properly. He was also suffering from an Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), which affects the urinary system, including the kidneys and bladder, among other areas.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das under constant medical care

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was also tested positive for COVID-19, during which he remained under medical supervision for several days before recovering and returning to Ayodhya. At around 86 years of age, he has been consistently under medical care.

Who is Mahant Nritya Gopal Das?

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was born on June 11, 1938, in Mathura. He is the peethadheeshwar (head) of Ayoshya's largest temple, Mani Ram Das Ki Chavani. He is the the chief of Ram Janamabhoomi Nyas which is a trust formed by Vishwa Hindu Parishad in the year 1993. He has been associated with Ram Janmabhoomi Aandolan for decades. Bombs were hurled at him and his disciples in 2001. He survived with minor injuries. Nritya Gopal Das was made chief of Ram Janmabhhomi Nyas in the year 2003.

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