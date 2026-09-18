Delhi High Court grants bail to British national Jagtar Singh Johal in seven UAPA cases

New Delhi:

In a significant development, the Delhi High Court on Friday granted bail to British national Jagtar Singh Johal in seven UAPA cases. Johal charged with targeted killings in connection with an alleged plot by the Khalistan Liberation Force. Johal was arrested in 2017 in Punjab. British national Jagtar Singh Johal is facing trial in seven murder and UAPA which is being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

A division bench of Delhi HC comprising Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Ravinder Dudeja allowed the bail appeals filed by Johal in the UAPA cases alleging series of targeted killings during 2016-2017 in Ludhiana and Jalandhar Districts of Punjab. A detailed order in this matter is still awaited.

It should be noted that a coordinate bench in 2024 had dismissed the bail appeals. The matter was then went to the Supreme Court which asked the High Court to decide the appeals afresh. When denying the bail to Johal, the coordinate bench had observed there were grounds to believe that the allegations against him were prima facie true.

On September 18 last year, the Delhi High Court refused to grant bail to British Sikh national Jagtar Singh Johal in several cases lodged against him under anti-terror law UAPA.



While hearing the matter, the bench headed by Justice Prathiba M Singh rejected the appeals filed by Johal against the trial court orders denying him the relief in seven cases being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in relation to a series of alleged targeted killings and attempts to kill in Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts of Punjab in 2016-2017.



Later, the probe was transferred from the Punjab Police to the NIA after it was "identified" that the offences were part of a "transnational conspiracy that intended to destabilise the law-and-order situation" in the state, the court noted.



However, by opposing the pleas, the NIA claimed that Johal, who was arrested in November 2017, was "highly radicalised" and an "active member" of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF). Meanwhile, it was also alleged that being one of the main conspirators, the accused provided funds that were used for the procurement of arms and weapons by two shooters. The Delhi HC bench, also comprising Justice Amit Sharma, dismissed five appeals for being filed beyond the permissible period under the law. The appeals in the other two cases were dismissed by the bench on merit.